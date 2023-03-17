Faith Marley, 15, was last seen around 7am on Wednesday in the Bangor Road area of Leith and there remains concern for her welfare.

She is described as around 5ft 7ins, of medium build and has blonde shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a black hoodie, leggings and black and white high top converse shoes.

Faith is previously known to have travelled to a number of other areas beyond Edinburgh, including Aberdeen, the Scottish Borders and the North East of England.

Inspector Steph Garnett said: “As time passes since Faith was last seen, our concerns for her continue to grow, so I am urging anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch.

“If you can help, please call us immediately on 101, quoting reference number 0385 of Wednesday, 15 March, 2023.”