Jacqueline Gold, the businesswoman behind the success of Ann Summers, has died at the age of 62, her family said.
She died on Thursday evening after seven years of treatment for breast cancer.
A family statement said: “It is with unspeakable sadness that Ann Summers confirm our amazing executive chair Jacqueline Gold CBE passed away yesterday evening with her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick, by her side.”
Her sister Vanessa said: “Jacqueline courageously battled stage four breast cancer for seven years and was an absolute warrior throughout her cancer journey.
“In life she was a trailblazer, a visionary, and the most incredible woman, all of which makes this news that much harder to bear.
GET THE LATEST HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER: Subscriptions from HeraldScotland
“As a family, we are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our wife, mum, sister, and best friend.”
Ms Gold was best known for leading lingerie brand Ann Summers and growing the retailer into a familiar sight on UK high streets.
The brand was developed by David and Ralph Gold, her father and uncle, after snapping up the retailer’s early business following liquidation in 1972.
In 1981, Jacqueline Gold first joined the business on an internship.
March 17, 2023
After first joining the operation, Ms Gold launched the Ann Summers party to grow the brand.
Around ten years later, Ms Gold was then made a director of the business before swiftly being named as its chief executive officer.
She continued to lead the business, which has 81 stores, in recent years as executive chair alongside her sister Vanessa, who is now chief executive officer.
She was made an CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.
Ms Gold’s death comes just two months after that of her father David Gold, the joint-chairman of West Ham United, at the age of 86.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here