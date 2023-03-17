Tens of thousands of rugby fans will help honour a Scottish firefighter who died after tackling a blaze with a poignant tribute at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.
Barry Martin, 38, died on January 27 as a result of injuries sustained while fighting a large fire at the former Jenners store in Edinburgh earlier that week.
He was the first Scottish firefighter to die in the line of duty since Ewan Williamson in Edinburgh in 2009.
Ahead of the Six Nations rugby match between Scotland and Italy, a photograph of the firefighter will be displayed to 67,000 spectators.
The 38-year-old's colleagues from McDonald Road Station’s Blue Watch will collect donations for the Barry Martin Memorial Fund at the Edinburgh stadium.
The fund was established to support Mr Martin's family by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).
His friend and former colleague, firefighter Graeme Clow, will take to the pitch to present the match ball to the team captains.
READ MORE: Hundreds pay tribute to firefighter Barry Martin in Edinburgh funeral
A “text to donate” campaign will also be promoted on big screens inside the stadium.
Thousands lined the streets of Edinburgh last month to pay tribute to the married father-of-two during a funeral at St Giles' Cathedral.
The FBU has partnered with online fundraising platform DONATETM to allow people to donate easily to the fund.
FBU Scotland regional treasurer Seona Hart said: “The firefighting family is still grieving the loss of one of our own and our thoughts and solidarity remain with Barry’s family and all those who knew him well.
“As a union, we want to honour Barry’s sacrifice, dedication, comradeship and selflessness through the Barry Martin Memorial Fund, and are grateful to the Scotland rugby team and Scottish Rugby Union for facilitating collections at Murrayfield this weekend.
“At times like these, the support from the public both financial and also emotional can make a huge difference for the families of bereaved firefighters, and we are grateful for anything which people can contribute.”
Donations can be made to the fund HERE.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here