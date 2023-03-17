Barry Martin, 38, died on January 27 as a result of injuries sustained while fighting a large fire at the former Jenners store in Edinburgh earlier that week.

He was the first Scottish firefighter to die in the line of duty since Ewan Williamson in Edinburgh in 2009.

Ahead of the Six Nations rugby match between Scotland and Italy, a photograph of the firefighter will be displayed to 67,000 spectators.

The 38-year-old's colleagues from McDonald Road Station’s Blue Watch will collect donations for the Barry Martin Memorial Fund at the Edinburgh stadium.

The fund was established to support Mr Martin's family by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).

His friend and former colleague, firefighter Graeme Clow, will take to the pitch to present the match ball to the team captains.

A “text to donate” campaign will also be promoted on big screens inside the stadium.

Thousands lined the streets of Edinburgh last month to pay tribute to the married father-of-two during a funeral at St Giles' Cathedral.

The FBU has partnered with online fundraising platform DONATETM to allow people to donate easily to the fund.

FBU Scotland regional treasurer Seona Hart said: “The firefighting family is still grieving the loss of one of our own and our thoughts and solidarity remain with Barry’s family and all those who knew him well.

“As a union, we want to honour Barry’s sacrifice, dedication, comradeship and selflessness through the Barry Martin Memorial Fund, and are grateful to the Scotland rugby team and Scottish Rugby Union for facilitating collections at Murrayfield this weekend.

“At times like these, the support from the public both financial and also emotional can make a huge difference for the families of bereaved firefighters, and we are grateful for anything which people can contribute.”

Donations can be made to the fund HERE.