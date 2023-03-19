SCOTLAND must prioritise improvements to population health if we want to reduce mortality from future pandemics and emulate the less restrictive lockdowns adopted by countries such as Sweden, according to a leading expert.
Professor Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at Edinburgh University and a former Covid advisor to the Scottish Government, said claims that Scotland could have lessened the impact on the NHS and the economy by copying Sweden's so-called 'no lockdown' approach are misleading.
"The real lesson from the pandemic should be that where you were in terms of public health as a nation going into the pandemic shaped how you came out of it," said Sridhar.
"This is why I find the Swedish argument fascinating - this idea that 'we could have been like Sweden'. Our population doesn't look like Sweden.
"We're much more unequal, we're much more unhealthier, we've got different demographics.
"That should have been the lesson: why are they [Sweden] not as unhealthy as us? Why are their levels of diabetes lower, why is there less inequality?
"Theirs is a social welfare approach to public health. Same with Denmark, Norway, South Korea, Japan.
"So yes, it's important to look at countries' different approaches, but with the same wave of cases Scotland would never have looked like Denmark or Sweden, because even with the same rate of infections we would still end up with higher levels of hospitalisation."
READ MORE: Excess mortality - what is the data really telling us about population health?
Cumulatively, since January 2020, the UK has recorded around 10 per cent more deaths than would have been expected based on previous years.
That compares to cumulative excess deaths tolls of around 5% in Norway and 5.5% in Sweden.
In Japan, which has the world's most elderly population but enforced strict border controls and testing requirements, the figure is 2.5% to date, while in New Zealand - where vaccines were widely rolled out before quarantine rules for international travel relaxed - the cumulative death roll still remains 0.2% below the pre-pandemic average.
During 2020 and 2021, some critics of the UK's approach to Covid pointed to Sweden as a blueprint for lighter-touch controls.
Its bars and restaurants remained open, albeit with social distancing, and nearly all children - with the exception of the oldest teenagers - carried on going to school.
Its GDP fell by 2.9% in 2020 compared to 9.4% in Britain, and the drop in routine operations during the first year of the pandemic was also comparatively lower, at 20% compared to roughly 35% in Scotland and England, meaning that it is grappling with a smaller waiting list backlog now.
However, Sweden also went into the pandemic with lower levels of obesity and deprivation, which are both associated a higher mortality risk from Covid.
One in 10 adults in Sweden is obese compared to one in four in the UK.
READ MORE: Obesity, deprivation, women - and the surprising cost of being 'too fat'
Sweden also has much income inequality than the UK, and it paid its citizens 80% of their salary to self-isolate versus flat sums of up to £500 in the UK for low-income workers only.
Sweden boasts around 25% more nurses and 35% more doctors per head than the UK - putting it on a comparatively surer footing to recover from the pandemic - while levels of public trust are also higher.
According to the OECD, 69% of Swedes have confidence in their national government compared to fewer than 40% of UK voters.
Citizens who have faith in their leaders are more likely to adhere to public health guidance and, by all accounts, Swedes were voluntarily very cautious.
Meanwhile, trailblazing plans to prevent retailers from promoting junk food such as crisps and chocolate through multi-buy deals - first unveiled by the Scottish Government in 2017 - have been repeatedly delayed, while SNP leadership candidates have cast doubt on proposals to clamp down on alcohol marketing.
Such legislation already exists in many European countries including Norway, where alcohol advertising has been subject to the same blanket ban as tobacco since the 1970s.
Sridhar said it was "disappointing" to see progress on initiatives geared at tackling obesity and improving public health stall.
"It is a shame to see that a lot of the progress in public health around junk food, diet, and physical activity has kind of fallen to the wayside," said Sridhar.
"We talk about having fresh fruit and vegetables and exercise now almost as a luxury, and that's sad. We have to keep highlighting that.
"So whenever I get the Sweden question I'm happy to get it, because I'm like 'let's talk about Sweden', because if we had looked like Sweden we would have had different options.
"But we don't look like Sweden, so what would we have to do to look like Sweden? Is it higher taxation? Is it nutrition? Is it physical activity? Is it better sick leave?
"Is it longer public health cycles? Japan is fascinating because they plan their public health 10 year cycles - what's best for the next 10 years, not what can I sell to the public in the next six months.
"These are the questions we should be asking. Not 'look, Sweden did nothing and they're fine' - which is the cliche that we hear.
"And also, it's not true that they did nothing. They did do quite a lot - just not in ways where the Government mandated it."
READ MORE: Nearly 7000 Scots still waiting more than two years for ops on NHS
This "bigger story" - charting how different countries went into, and emerged from, the pandemic - forms the basis for Sridhar's next book, a follow-up to 2022's 'Preventable' which is set for its paperback release on April 6.
It comes against a backdrop of reinvigorated lockdown scepticism following the leak to the Telegraph newspaper of thousands of Whatsapp messages exchanged during the pandemic by UK Government ministers, senior civil servants, and advisors.
Sridhar said this "mudslinging and polarisation" is unhelpful.
A herd immunity approach backed by some scientists who advocated shielding the vulnerable while allowing the virus to spread through the rest of the population, before vaccinations, would "never have worked", she added.
"How do you separate the asymptomatically infected from the vulnerable if they live in the same home? Are you going to send them to some camp?"
While the debate over lockdown rumbles on, there is also the difficult question of whether we are striking the right balance when it comes to 'living with' Covid.
Despite vaccinations and antivirals it is estimated that around 500,000 immunosuppressed people in the UK remain at high risk from the disease.
Some continue to shield, with their fear of exposure made worse by the rapid spread of the virus after restrictions lifted.
Even now it is estimated that one in 50 people in Scotland have Covid.
"It's really tricky because I don't think there's a great answer to that - beyond hoping for better vaccines, better antivirals, and better scientific solutions," said Sridhar.
"I think it's important to have that awareness though when you see people wearing masks and being cautious, that they might have very good reason for being worried.
"There are more vaccines coming out and hopefully there are better antivirals, but if anything Covid transmission has become harder to control with Omicron and all its sublineages and just I don't think there's an appetite now in society to curtail social relations to the degree that you'd need to change them to have an effect on transmission."
READ MORE: Is it time we had a rethink about indoor air standards?
Some scientists have argued that much more should be done to curb virus transmission by making indoor air cleaner through better ventilation, drawing parallels with the effects of water sanitation on disease in the 19th Century.
"Air quality is good for everything, whether it's Covid or flu or the next pandemic," said Sridhar.
"But I think it's one of the hardest things for buildings, and one of the most expensive to change. I don't think people think about how much cost informs public health and global health.
"You see that with vaccinations. We don't give chickenpox vaccinations because the benefit in terms of hospitalisations doesn't justify the cost."
As for the "next pandemic", Sridhar believes it is too soon to rule out a threat from H5N1 bird flu.
First detected among chickens in Scotland back in 1959, the pathogen has been causing alarm more recently with deadly outbreaks in South America - where it has never previously been detected - and its spread into mammals.
Hundreds of sea lions, otters, bears, and minks have died.
"I think we have to be quite honest and say we don't know [what will happen]," said Sridhar.
"I don't think anyone expected that there would be this step change in transmission, and we're seeing it in all parts of the world.
"That's a signal that is worrying to me - all parts of the world are seeing this bird flu spillover into mammals, and very rarely into humans.
"It has to be about surveillance, and making sure that if we did see any kind of mutations which could enable human to human transmission that we are able to move quite quickly.
"Hopefully if we do the prep work, with testing and vaccines and antivirals, it never becomes a pandemic."
'Preventable: How a Pandemic Changed the World and How to Prevent the Next One', will be released in paperback by Penguin Random House on April 6 2023
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel