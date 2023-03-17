Perth’s Dewars Centre has been saved from closure after fears it could shut in the summer due to soaring energy costs.
Concern had been raised that the “curling capital” of Scotland could be left without a rink if the centre, alongside Perth Leisure Pool, were to close.
Dewars Centre, which opened in 1990, is renowned for its state-of-the-art curling rink with Olympic-standard ice, and regularly holds national and international competitions within its eight-rink hall, attracting players from all over the world.
Live Active Leisure, which runs sports and leisure facilities across Perth and Kinross, confirmed it has agreed “a range of measures” that will allow both venues to remain open for the next 12 months.
The leisure provider’s board of directors also agreed that there would be no redundancies at a meeting on Thursday.
However, Live Active Leisure said that users of its facilities should expect to see prices increase by between 10 and 15 per cent, although concession rates will be frozen at current levels.
David Maclehose, Chairperson of Live Active Leisure, appealed to locals to make use of the facilities at their disposal.
He said: “Customer generated income is vital to organisations like Live Active Leisure to remain viable and sustainable. Whilst I appreciate these are difficult times, we need your support more than ever, and therefore I would urge anyone who values the provision of our public leisure services to please use your local venue as often as you can.
"Not only is this an investment in yourself and your own physical and mental wellbeing, but it’s an investment in your community as every penny spent in one of our venues is reinvested back into the company.”
