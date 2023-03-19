This week, our writers have dipped their toes into a wide selection of topics, from floating chip shops, Inspiral Carpets, Antarctic adventures and wines from the Napa valley.

Ema Sabljak spoke to adventurer Mollie Hughes about her desire to see Scotland become a mecca of outdoor adventure within Europe.

We also told the story of one of Scotland's most unique tourists attractions, McMonagle's Boat, as it approaches 30 years cooking up a storm for locals in Clydebank.

While Gaby McKay spoke to Inspiral Carpets' Clint Boon ahead of a UK tour next month and new singles collection.

Staying on the music front, Robert McNeil wrote about how The Sensational Alex Harvey Band more than lived up to the 'sensational' tag.

We also had drinks writer Gerard Richardson write about how Cabernet may be the king of grapes but it’s also the king of prices.

