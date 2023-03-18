Seven people accused of mobbing and rioting in Dumbarton are set to appear in court on Monday after police swooped on five homes.
Officers were called to Graham Road in the town’s Brucehill on February 28 after about 300 people had gathered outside after Police Scotland said it had received reports of disorder and vandalism.
Four men – aged 21, 27, 45 and 48 – as well as three women – aged 31, 36, and 43 – are set to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday after they were charged with mobbing and rioting.
Police Scotland said the charges followed raids on five properties in Clydebank, Glasgow, Port Glasgow, Wishaw, and Livingston on Friday.
Detective Inspector Bernadette Walls said: “Crime affects the whole community and can cause fear and alarm, we aim to address these issues.
“It’s important local residents, workers and visitors to the area feel secure and reassured that they can go about their day-to-day lives free from the fear of violence and antisocial behaviour.”
Police Scotland said its investigation is still ongoing.
