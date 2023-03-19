Crumbles are a perpetual crowd favourite, and Oliver’s here to help home cooks make a saving by using frozen fruit.

“Beautifully soft berries, sweet apples and a buttery oat topping, this recipe is proof that you don’t need fresh fruit to make a cracking crumble,” says Oliver.

“I’m keeping costs down by swapping in frozen mixed berries and granulated sugar (which is around half the price of caster sugar right now).

“If you’ve got any apples lying around that are past their best, this recipe is also great for bringing them back to life.”

All up, each portion costs just 72p.

Frozen berry and apple crumble

Ingredients:

(Serves 8)

Total time: 45 minutes

1kg mixed frozen berries

2 eating apples (300g)

100g unsalted butter (cold)

150g plain flour

75g rolled oats

150g granulated sugar

Vanilla ice cream to serve

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Tip the frozen berries into a large bowl, and place in the microwave on high (800W) for 10 minutes until defrosted. Or leave to defrost in the fridge overnight. Once defrosted, drain and reserve the excess juice (see tip).

2. Meanwhile, roughly chop apples into one-centimetre cubes (skin and all).

3. Cube the butter and place in a mixing bowl with the flour. Rub together with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the oats and half of the sugar.

4. Tip the berries into a 30cm x 25cm baking dish, stir in the chopped apple and remaining sugar, tossing until the apples are well coated. Sprinkle over the crumble topping, then bake in the oven for 25 minutes, or until beautifully golden. Delicious served with scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Love your leftovers

Transform the berry juice into a lovely syrup or cordial. Simply add two teaspoons of sugar and reduce in a saucepan on medium-low until the sugar has dissolved, stirring regularly. Decant into sterilised glass bottles and keep in a cool place for up to two months. Delicious drizzled over ice cream or yoghurt. Or, simply leave as is and dilute in water – it makes a cracking cordial.

With a sweet carrot and feta filling, you can see this dish on the next episode of Jamie’s £1 Wonders.

Perfect for your next picnic or light lunch, this simple vegetarian recipe features on the next episode of Jamie Oliver’s new series, Jamie’s £1 Wonders.

“Transform a handful of ingredients into something spectacular with my stunning veggie centrepiece,” says the chef and cookbook author.

“We’re talking crispy, flaky pastry filled with the most comforting flavours, complete with pops of feta and a crunchy salad.”

Giant veggie puff roll

Eat it hot or cold – and best yet, each portion only costs 99p.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

Total time: 55 minutes

2 cloves of garlic

3 onions

Olive oil

600g carrots

1 heaped tsp mixed spice

1 x 400g tin of butter beans

100g feta cheese

1 x 375g pack of ready-rolled puff pastry

1 large splash of semi-skimmed milk

1 little gem lettuce

Red wine vinegar

Method:

1. Peel and finely chop the garlic and two-and-a-half of the onions. Place in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat with two tablespoons of olive oil. Cook for five minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft.

2. Meanwhile, grate 500 grams of the carrots then add to the pan along with a pinch of sea salt and black pepper and the mixed spice. Cook for 10 minutes, or until soft and sweet, stirring regularly.

3. Drain and tip in the butter beans and cook for two minutes, stirring constantly, then use a potato masher to squash the beans and veg until everything comes together. Crumble and mix in most of the feta, then remove from the heat and leave to cool.

4. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Unroll the pastry sheet on its paper and place on a baking sheet. Pile the filling down the centre of the pastry, shaping it into a nice, thick sausage-shape. Lightly brush one of the long sides with a small splash of milk, then use the paper to fold the pastry over and press down to secure. Trim the edges and use a fork to seal the pastry together. Brush the pastry all over with the remaining milk, then use the back of a knife to very lightly score it at two-centimetre intervals. Bake on the bottom shelf of the oven for 25 minutes, or until golden and puffed up.

5. Speed-peel the remaining carrots, peel and finely slice the reserved onion and click apart the lettuce leaves. Crumble over the remaining feta, then toss together with three tablespoons of oil, one tablespoon of red wine vinegar and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.

6. Slice the veggie roll into four, divide between warm plates and serve with the salad.

Easy swaps

Curry powder or ras el hanout would be great in place of the mixed spice.

Flavour bombs

Mixed spice is a great investment and will last for months in a cupboard – use in marinades, dressings, broths, or as a base for curries and chillies.

