Highland Council announced it was imposing a limit on the Maid of Glencoul Corran Ferry service in Lochaber from Monday, "to ensure the safety of the travelling public."

The MV Corran, which is the larger vessel, has been out of commission for months as Highland Council awaits parts to allow repairs to be completed. No date has been given as yet for its return to service.

The council said all vehicles over 3.5 tonnes in weight, excluding emergency services and service buses, would not be permitted to use the council-run service, which links the communities of Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull.

READ MORE: Highland businesses at 'risk of collapse' under temporary ferry weight limit

Davie Ferguson, manager of the Ardnarmurchan Lighthouse Trust, was among those who criticised the measure.

He said it risked cutting off deliveries for the venue's coffee shop because lorries coming from Oban would be required to drive a longer route via Lochailort and Glenuig.

Highland Council said the decision to impose a limit had been reversed following concerns raised but the community has been urged to minimise use of the ferry.

Councillor Ken Gowans, vice convenor of Highland Council said: "It will only be possible with the help of the community, who we are asking to minimise the use of the ferry, where possible, follow the traffic signs, and be aware of the temporary barrier arrangements."

A temporary speed limit of 30pmh on the A82 and A861 will be imposed from March 29.