An urgent search has been launched to find a man who went missing during a camping trip with friends over the weekend.
Reece Rodger, from Fife, was last seen in the Kinloch Rannoch area of Perthshire at 11.30pm on Saturday.
He had been camping on the shore of Loch Rannoch.
Friends of the 28-year-old told officers they believed he was going to bed when they last saw him.
There was no trace of him on Sunday morning.
Sergeant Lindsay Brown of Blairgowrie Police Station said: “We are extremely concerned for his safety as he is not dressed for the cold weather and he is not familiar with the area.
“Searches and inquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.”
Mr Rodger is described as being 6ft tall, slim with dark-coloured hair.
He was wearing a black T-shirt and black jogging trousers.
Sgt Brown added: “I would urge anyone who has seen Reece, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact police. I would also ask anyone living in the local area to please check their outbuildings or sheds in case he has taken shelter there.”
Any information should be passed to 101 quoting reference number 1348 of March 19.
