Crimewatch presenter Jill Dando was one of the UK's most famous television stars when she was shot on her doorstep in Fulham, London, on April 26, 1999.

Barry George was arrested on suspicion of murder a year later. He was convicted and imprisoned for eight years before being acquitted and released after a retrial.

NQI's (Newsquest Investigates) latest documentary, presented by former detective Mark Williams-Thomas, uncovers a series of police failings.

The documentary-makers have been given exclusive access to the original police files containing thousands of documents, intelligence reports, as well as photographs and footage.

The 15-minute film also includes an interview with Barry George following his release from prison.

You can watch the full film below.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "This case remains unsolved and, as with all unsolved cases, any new information that comes to us would be examined.

"All unsolved cases remain open. Our aim is always to try to solve all murders."

Mark Williams-Thomas, a retired detective best known for exposing Jimmy Savile as a paedophile in ITV’s The Other Side of Jimmy Savile.