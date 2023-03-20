George Taft, 65, and Ian Catterson, 73, died when the vessel overturned while assisting a cruise ship Custom House Quay, Greenock, Inverclyde, on February 24.

More than £5000 has now been raised in a Just Giving crowd funder launched by a retired marine radio engineer.

Brian Burt told STV news he wanted to "show the people of Inverclyde care about these brave men who gave their all so the large ships could bring supplies in to the people of Scotland”.

One tribute to the two men read: "Sleep easy tugmen, eternally in safe harbour."

Police Scotland are investigating the circumstances of the incident with the assistance of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is carrying out its own inquiries.

A major search and rescue operation was launched when the boat capsized, involving coastguard rescue teams, a rescue helicopter, several police launch boats and an RNLI lifeboat.

Vessels in the area were also involved in the search when the alarm was raised.