Music
RSNO/Chan
City Halls, Glasgow
Keith Bruce
four stars
AT risk of seeming superficial, the last concert by Elim Chan as Principal Guest Conductor of the RSNO will be remembered by many for her stunning concert dress – as elegant an answer to the question of what women conductors should wear on the podium as many will have seen.
The other distinguishing characteristic of the event was that the orchestra is currently displaced from its usual home at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall for that venue’s renovations, and this programme was clearly not conceived with the smaller hall in mind.
This orchestra has long overcome its old difficulty of a brass section that tended to overstate its presence, but there were moments during Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony that brought that era to mind.
Although it was a much smaller orchestra that surrounded pianist Steven Osborne for Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 12, it could perhaps have been further reduced to achieve a perfect balance in the City Hall.
Even before that, the excellent opener of the programme, Anna Clyne’s This Midnight Hour, really needed more space for its superb orchestration, complete with carefully-placed stereo trumpets, to be appreciated properly.
That said, there was no problem with the clarity of all the audible ingredients in the Clyne, or the way Chan shaped the musical narrative of the piece, which becomes progressively more melodic over its 12 minutes.
Steven Osborne is probably most admired for his playing of 20th century repertoire, and might be a less obvious first choice for Mozart. After a slightly austere opening movement, however, the exquisite playing of the Andante made a most persuasive case for revising that opinion. His admonishing of someone at the front of the hall for use of their mobile phone clearly did not disturb his mood, and we were treated to some Gershwin a la Bill Evans by way of an encore.
Perhaps the ambivalent ending of the Tchaikovsky – is its triumphant note genuine? – was an imperfect choice for Chan’s farewell, but there is no doubt that the RSNO players dug deep to give her the best memories of its performance.
Timothy Orpen’s chalumeau-register clarinet opening sounded gorgeous in this acoustic, as did guest first horn Diana Sheach’s solo at the start of the slow movement. And even if the conclusion of the finale is ambiguous, it remains a huge bold, major chord climax.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here