Where is it?
Donegal and the west coast of Ireland.
Why do you go there?
The ruggedness. I love the nature, the cosy little pubs and the people. It is somewhere I go to forget about work and feel free. It is close enough to Belfast [where McCann was born and grew up] that it is easy to get to. It is a beautiful place to spend time.
How often do you go?
As often as I can. I try to visit every few months.
How did you discover it?
I first went to Donegal in childhood but rediscovered it in adulthood and fell in love with the place. I have gone there alone but most recently I went with my girlfriend. Every time I go back, I discover something new.
What’s your favourite memory?
There is a place – it is a strange name – called Murder Hole Beach. Being there recently with my partner is a fond memory.
Getting in and out of the freezing cold water makes you feel alive. I’m not an avid ocean swimmer but I get in there and it certainly wakes you up. I don’t have a wetsuit. I wear trunks, get straight into the water and then come out shivering.
Who do you take?
Sometimes I go by myself, other times I will take my girlfriend, family or friends. Whoever is willing to go with me. It is always nice to show it off to other people.
What do you take?
My car and the craic. That’s all I need.
What do you leave behind?
A thirst to return. The memories of the fun I’ve had. I always feel a real longing to go back. Seeing the ocean and the rugged landscapes, you really feel like you are in Ireland.
I never mind what the weather is like. If I get a beautiful, sunny day, I appreciate that. But equally, if it is windy with the rain pelting down and Mother Nature working her magic, there is no better place in the world to be than Donegal.
Sum it up in a few words.
Rugged. Vast. Dramatic. Poetic. Very Irish.
What other travel spots are on your wish list?
I would like to get back to Australia and the US. I enjoy visiting New York and Los Angeles. I have been for work and have some good friends over there. I’ve great memories of America. I first went there when I was 10 or 11 and fell in love with it.
I was lucky enough to work in Australia on The Pacific, a war drama mini-series. I played a Texan Marine and got to spend 10 months in Melbourne and also up in Cairns in Queensland. I thought Australia was beautiful.
Where else is on my list? I would love to visit Bali. Cuba too before it gets too commercialised and capitalist. I have always wanted to see Cuba the way it is in the movies.
Martin McCann stars in Blue Lights which begins on BBC One, Monday, 9pm
