A long-lasting dispute with Network Rail which has prompted months of severe rail disruption in Scotland has been brought to an end.
Members of the Railway, Maritime and Transport Union have voted to accept an improved offer covering pay, job and conditions signalling an end to a bitter row.
Network Rail employees voted to accept the offer which includes pay rises ranging between a 14.4% uplift on the lowest salaries and a 9.2% increase for the highest pay grade.
A total of 76% of union members voted to accept the offer, with a turnout of nearly 90%.
The union's national executive confirmed the ballot meant an end to a trade dispute with Network Rail.
Earlier this month, the committee already suspended all planned industrial action between March 17 and April 29.
Since its start in the spring of last year, the pay dispute has seen services north of the border decimated on each strike date.
The striking workers ensure safety provisions on the railways, meaning trains can't run without them.
Industrial action by Network Rail employees has previously seen no trains running past the central belt, bringing many stations to a halt.
The deal will also see increased backpay, a no compulsory redundancy agreement until January 2025 and rail travel benefits.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Strike action and the inspiring solidarity and determination of members has secured new money and a new offer which has been clearly accepted by our members and that dispute is now over.
“Our dispute with the train operating companies remains firmly on and our members’ recent highly effective strike action across the 14 train companies has shown their determination to secure a better deal.
“If the Government now allows the train companies to make the right offer, we can then put that to our members, but until then the strike action scheduled for March 30 and April 1 will take place.
“The ball is in the Government’s court.”
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said he was "pleased" Network Rail's RMT members accepted the offer.
He added: “While this is good news, unfortunately, RMT members who work for train operating companies are not being given the same chance to bring their dispute to an end. That’s because the RMT has refused to put the Rail Delivery Group’s very similar offer to a vote, denying these members the pay rise they deserve.
“That’s why I am once again urging the RMT to call off their upcoming strikes across train operating companies, put the Rail Delivery Group offer to a vote, and give all of their members a say.”
