On March 20, 2003, Hundreds of thousands of American and allied troops swept across the Kuwaiti border into Iraq as the Second Gulf War got underway. The US and the UK claimed the war was necessary to prevent Saddam Hussain from using weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) it had stockpiled under the noses of the UN. The conflict would destabilise the whole region and lead to Saddam’s downfall, but was there ever any justification for it?

What was the background to the claim Iraq possessed WMDs?

Prior to the first Gulf war, IRAQ possessed biological a sophisticated biological WMD program, and had deployed these weapons in 1988 when 3-5,000 Kurds living in the village of Halabja were massacred by Iraqi troops using mustard gas and nerve agent bombs. After the war, the UN Security Council ordered the country to submit to weapons inspectors, who over the next seven carried out inspections and played a game of cat-and-mouse with an uncooperative Iraqi Government.

In 1998, the Iraqi regime withdrew from the agreement, and the US and UK responded with air strikes. At this point, all evidence suggested the WMD program had been dismantled and its stockpiles destroyed. Then came the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York, and the temperature ramped up considerably.

Who said there were Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq?

The US administration of President George Bush first went public with claims that Iraq remained in possession of WMDs. On orders from the White House, US Secretary of State Colin Powell told the UN that the country possessed mobile labs capable of producing biological weapons.

In the UK, Tony Blair made the claim that Iraq had weapons capable of fitting onto a long-range missile which could hit military bases in the eastern Mediterranean and could be ready within 45 minutes.

How strong was their case?

Both administrations presented their findings as sacrosanct, but they ran counter to the claims of weapons inspectors and the UN. Scott Ritter, a former member of the inspections team, said that 95% of Iraq’s WMD program had been accounted for, and that the rest was bits and pieces which could not be reconstituted.

It later emerged that much of the US and UK evidence was fabricated by two Iraqi defectors.

Did we ever find evidence of their existence?

No evidence of a sustained, continuing WMD program was ever found.

How many people died in the Iraq War and how long did it last?

The second Gulf War was over by May 2003 with the collapse of the Iraqi regime. But the violence as the country tore itself apart due to the power vacuum which lasted more than a decade. No true figures have even been established for the total death toll, but estimates start at 100,000 and go as high as 600,000.

Were there any unforeseen repercussions?

With Iraq destablised, the region collapsed into civil war. US combat troops would remain in the country until 2021, though at greatly reduced numbers. The chaos would also help spawn the Islamic State in Iraq terrorist group, who overran parts of the country before being ousted in a bloody war.