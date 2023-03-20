There are "growing concerns" for the welfare of a 13-year-old girl missing from Edinburgh as police appeal for information.
Angel McDaid was last seen by family around 1.15pm on Sunday, 19 March, heading towards Dean Bridge, and was later seen on CCTV footage captured that same evening between 6.15pm and 6.30pm at Lidl in the Kirkgate area.
Police said there are growing concerns for her welfare, and that the 13-year-old may have travelled to Edinburgh's city centre or Drylaw areas by bus.
Angel is described as 4ft tall, of medium build, with medium-length blonde/pink hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a bright blue hoodie, black jacket with a fur food, black leggings and white Nike high-top trainers.
Sergeant Alastair Paisley of Edinburgh Drylaw Police Office said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen Angel or has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.
“We urge anyone who may have had a sighting of her to come forward.”
Anyone who may have seen Angel since this time or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1781 of 19 March, 2023.
