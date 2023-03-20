Donald Trump has said he is going to be arrested on Tuesday, thundering on his Truth Social platform that, quote, “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.” He has urged his supporters to (sic) “SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”. What’s going on?

Is Trump finally feeling the heat for the 2021 storming of the US seat of government?

Well, no. It’s much less dramatic and a little bit more sordid than that, and involves a porn star, a Playboy model, hush money and a cover-up.

What’s he going to be arrested for, then?

In 2016, while he was campaigning in the Presidential election, the adult film star Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, approached media outlets looking to sell stories of their affair. Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 (£107,000) to keep quiet.

READ MORE: West Hollywood declares ‘Stormy Daniels Day’

At the same time, Playboy model Karen McDougal received 150,000 dollars (£123,000) from Cohen via the National Inquirer newspaper to stop her story getting out.

Neither of those payments were illegal – but what happened next is.

Stormy Daniels

Go on …

When Trump reimbursed Mr Cohen, the record for the payment says it was for legal fees. Prosecutors say this amounts to Trump falsifying business records, which is a misdemeanour - a criminal offence - in New York. Prosecutors also said the payments to Daniels and McDougal amounted to impermissible, unrecorded gifts to Mr Trump’s election effort.

READ MORE: Trump’s Scottish golf courses post losses of £15m

This potentially breaks election law, because his attempt to hide his payments to Ms Daniels were motivated by not wanting voters to know he had an affair with her. Covering up a crime by falsifying records would be a felony, which is a more serious charge.

Michael Cohen pleaded guilty, served prison time and was disbarred. Federal prosecutors never charged Mr Trump with any crime. Until now.

Michael Cohen

Why now, then?

A grand Jury in Manhattan is examining the hush money payments, and rumours have been swirling that Trump would soon be indicted. Last week, Mr Trump lawyers said that the former president was offered a chance to appear before the grand jury, which is considered a sign that the investigation is close to finishing.

Will he be arrested?

Only Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who convened the grand Jury, knows the answer to that one, but lenforcement officials in New York have been making security preparations for the possibility that Mr Trump could be indicted.

Should that happen, he would be arrested only if he refused to surrender. Mr Trump’s lawyers have previously said he would follow normal procedure, meaning he would likely agree to surrender at a New York Police Department precinct or directly to the district attorney’s office.

Could this stop him running for President?

No. In fact, he could do that from jail if he wanted to as there are no laws preventing convicted criminals from running. But it might complicate things on the campaign trail.