Wheatley Homes Glasgow is proposing to demolish four tower blocks which are made up of 200 bedsits and 400 one-bedroom homes and replace them with 255 larger family homes for social rent and 45 for mid-market rent as part of a £73million regeneration.

Work was expected to begin on the demolition of the towers - 120, 151, 171, and 191 - in Spring.

Campaigners have been fighting to retain the flats and the issue has sparked interest and support from experts in the architectural world who believe the Ernest Buteux-designed flats are of historic importance.

Built on the site of the former Maryhill Barracks they were said to be the way forward to solve the housing problems in Glasgow in the 1960s.

Tower blocks built on the site of the former Maryhill barracks (Image: Newsquest)

In a Freedom of Information response from Scottish Water to campaign group Wyndford Residents Union, there is an area used as former playing fields which have been waterlogged. Water tanks were installed below, and according to Scottish Water cannot be built on.

However, Wheatley said this is not an issue which would effect the future development of the site.

A Wheatley Homes Glasgow spokesperson said: "These water tanks were identified at the outset and have absolutely no impact on the regeneration plans.

"It's just another example of how desperate this handful of activists, who don't speak for the community, are becoming."

Nick Durie, of Wyndford Residents Union, said it had to be questioned as to why the housing organisation would continue to go ahead when the FOI response said the specific area could not be built on.

He said: "Here we have it in black and white that nothing can be built on top of the water tank area. Surely this is another reason why the proposed demolition should be called off."

The FOI asked what had been installed underground on the green space by 171 and 191 Wyndford Road with Scottish Water responding it was a large pipe storage nest (attenuation tanks) installed within this area.

The tank deals with surface water to attenuate and release at a pre-determined flow rate to the combined sewer.

Glasgow's Wyndford flats are earmarked for demolition (Image: Newsquest)

Asked what would be allowed to be built on the site with the tank underneath, the response was: "No building over this storage tank area would be permitted by Scottish Water. Statutory stand-off distances from Sewers for Scotland Version 4.0 would apply. On the rest of the site what would be permitted to be built is with the Local Authority’s Planning team.

The campaigners highlighted the site is flooded for six months of the year and asked what assessments have been done for what will happen to this excess water during the demolition/rebuild?

The response was this would be addressed by the Developer liaising with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) and possibly Scottish Water environmental teams as part of their overall drainage/site design.

Last month Wyndford Residents Union took to the streets to continue their protest to save the 600 social housing flats.

The campaigners have argued that retrofitting the flats would be the greener option.

However, a recent report said the blocks are not fit for purpose and cannot be made larger to meet current minimum floor space standards.

A study into retrofitting Glasgow's Wyndford flats by MAST Architects said the demolition of four multi-storeys is the best option.

Wheatley Homes has previously stated that 94 per cent of residents have "successfully and happily moved out of the tower blocks into much more suitable, attractive and quality homes" and that the tower blocks are "unpopular and unsustainable" and cannot be retro-fitted.