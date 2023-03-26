Ain’t that the truth? But sometimes you need a good excuse to rouse yourself from the fireside (or wherever your cosiest corner is located) and go out into the world. That’s what festivals were invented for (probably). A chance to leave the darkness behind and celebrate life with other people – whether that be by listening to music, eating food or climbing mountains.

Here are 12 festivals for Scottish springtime that will give you an excuse to reacquaint yourself with the outside world after too many days and months stuck indoors. And maybe they’ll get you in the mood for the summer festivals to follow.

SCIENCE

Edinburgh Science Festival, April 1-16

Experimentation, innovation, creativity, curiosity and invention are the watchwords of this year’s Edinburgh Science Festival, based in and around the National Museum of Scotland and City Art Centre in the capital. Family-friendly as always, this year’s programme also tackles the big scientific questions of our times, with Nicola Sturgeon in conversation with ambassador Patricia Espinosa on the topic of climate change (April 6), Dr Fernanda Rimini, Dr Piergiorgio Sonato and Dr Luca Antonelli discussing plasma fusion (April 4), author Louise Gray exploring the environmental impact of the food we eat (April 3) and Benita Matofska on why a circular economy could change how we live (April 12).

Other subjects covered include dogs, seaweed, black holes, bisexuality, lichens and Lego. There must be something in there that tickles your fancy.

Visit sciencefestival.co.uk

FOOD

Scottish Vegan Festival, Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, April 2; Scotland Vegan Festival, Lagoon Leisure Centre, Paisley, April 8

Looking for food for thought? Well, you could do worse than start with the Scottish Vegan Festival in Edinburgh at the start of April. What can you expect? Stalls full of vegan food and drink, animal-friendly clothes, accessories and cosmetics. There will also be talks throughout the day. Look out for Emilia Leese talking about rewilding Birchfield Forest in the Highlands. Other subjects to be discussed include vegan pastries and vegan pest control.

You can then double up a few days later with a visit to the Scotland Vegan Festival in Paisley which promises more than 80 stalls offering dairy and meat alternatives, clothing and cosmetics. We want to be first in the queue for Ella’s Vegan Yorkshire Bakery.

Visit scottishveganfestival.com and veganeventsuk.co.uk/scotland-vegan-festival

MUSIC

Skye Live 2023, Am Meall, Portree, May 11-13

Located on the Am Meall peninsula (or the Lump as the locals know it), overlooking Portree harbour, with views of the Cuillin Ridge and the Old Man of Storr on either side, there can be no complaints about the surroundings for Skye Live. The line-up for this year’s festival isn’t bad either. A genre fusion of traditional music and DJs, sets from the likes of Peat & Diesel, Breabach, Shooglenifty, Kinnaris Quintet and Stevie Cox are all on the schedule.

Visit skyelive.co.uk

OUTDOORS

Orkney Nature Festival, various venues, May 14-21

May sees the return of the annual nature festival in Orkney for its 10th anniversary. This year kicks off with a NorthLink Ferries circumnavigation of Hoy onboard the Hamnavoe, which should offer passengers the perfect opportunity to do some bird spotting and catch a glimpse of passing marine life around the archipelago’s second-largest island. The rest of the programme has yet to be announced but expect talks, walks, demonstrations and outdoor activities.

Visit orkneycommunities.co.uk/orkneynaturefestival

PERFORMANCE

Hidden Door Festival, Edinburgh, May 31-June 4

Last year it was the old Royal High School on Calton Hill that was turned into a vibrant festival space.This year’s Hidden Door event will see the festival taking over the former Scottish Widows complex at 14 Dalkeith Road, near the Royal Commonwealth Pool, filling the six-acre site full of musicians, poets, artists and performers. It should make for a unique experience.

Visit hiddendoorarts.org

BOOKS

Boswell Book Festival, Dumfries House, Ayrshire, May 12-14; Aye Write, Mitchell Library, Glasgow, May 19-28

There’s more to life than books, you know, but not much more, as indie miserabilist and increasingly right-wing old codger Morrissey once sang. At least he was right once in his life. May sees the return of the Aye Write Book Festival, one of the key events in Glasgow’s cultural calendar, as authors from near and far gather in the Mitchell Library to talk about their life and work. Meanwhile, also in May, down in Ayrshire, the Boswell Book Festival, “the world’s only festival of biography and memoir” returns to Dumfries House, which has been its home since 2013. Andrew Cotter, Val McDermid, celebrity hairdresser Sam McKnight and singer Barbara Dickson are all heading to Dumfries House this May.

Visit ayewrite.com and boswellbookfestival.co.uk

Val McDermid will be at the Boswell Book Festival (Image: getty)

CLASSICAL

Loch Shiel Festival, Lochaber, May 4-7

Spectacular location? Check. Music to match it? Check. May sees the return of the Loch Shiel Festival, which offers a programme of classical music set against the splendid backdrops provided by Glenfinnan, Glenuig, Acharacle and Fort William. Cellist Su-a-Lee, violinist Scott Dickinson, the Maxwell Quartet and American pianist Marianna Abrahamyan are among the guests. There will also be nature talks and writers’ workshops. The theme this year is “When We Listen”. Looking is probably allowed too.

The Ayoub Sisters (Image: PA)

ARTS

Perth Festival of the Arts, various venues, Perth, May 18-27

Yes, yes, yes, Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra are on the bill. It’s hard to imagine Perth Festival of the Arts without him. But this year’s programme offers strong support in the shape of The Marian Consort, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, George Hinchcliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, Scots/Egyptian composers and musicians the Ayoub Sisters and a team-up of the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra with the Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers. Oh, and you can also spend an evening with Richard E Grant if you are so inclined.

Visit perthfestival.co.uk

Jools Holland will be at the Perth Festival of the Arts (Image: BBC)

MOTORS

Drumlanrig Offroad Motorsport Festival, Drumlanrig Castle, May 19-21

Two wheels good? If you are so minded then Drumlanrig Offroad Motorsport Festival is for you. Former 250cc Motocross World Champion Neil Hudson is guest of honour at this year’s festival which takes place on the grounds of the 17th-century Drumlanrig Castle, near Thornhill, in Dumfries and Galloway. On offer are two full days of scrambling and road runs to watch, as well as a farmers’ market, live music and camping facilities onsite. The festival is run by The Galloway Motor Club.

Visit gallowaymcc.com

MUSIC

Midnight Sun, Lews Castle, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, May 25-27

There’s a brand new music festival taking place on the Isle of Lewis in May. Midnight Sun offers an eclectic mix of musical talents playing in the stately grounds of Lews Castle. The festival kicks off with post-punk pop titans The Pretenders, led by the force of nature that is Chrissie Hynde, as the main attraction. Primal Scream headline on Friday night and John Fogerty wraps up proceedings on Saturday night. Other highlights include Edwyn Collins, Public Service Broadcasting and Honeyblood.

“Living locally myself we’re passionate about bringing big name artists to the island after years of travelling to the mainland for shows,” Midnight Sun’s co-founder Charlie Clark told The Herald Magazine. “We’re especially excited to welcome John Fogerty to close off the event on Saturday, May 27 as a UK festival exclusive – it’s shaping up to be an unmissable event in one of the country’s most idyllic settings and we can’t wait to see you there.”

Visit midnightsunweekenderstornoway.com