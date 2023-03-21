This year we celebrated our 240th anniversary. We remain proud of our history and heritage within the Scottish media landscape but we don't want to stand still. We are always looking toward the future and your support helps us to bring you the latest unrivalled news, insight and opinion.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS OFFER

We are leading the reporting on the islands ferries fiasco, with our senior news reporter Martin Williams delivering great exclusives on the subject several times a week. Your subscription will gain you unlimited access to these stories as well as a plethora of other exclusives and features.

Just this week Mr. Williams exclusively revealed that the finance chief of Ferguson Marine embroiled in a bonus pay row has quit and that the Scottish Government will pay £1 million a month to charter an 'emergency' vessel for CalMac.

This offer ends on Friday so come onboard and join us for full access to future exclusives and more on our ongoing investigation and coverage.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS OFFER

Take advantage of the Herald app with your subscription, whether you prefer to have an ad-free online experience or wish to have a digital version of our newspaper on your phone, tablet or PC.

Gaining full access for three months is only £1, then £14.99 monthly. Or you can pay the low price of £94 for a full year's subscription.

To subscribe and find out more about our offer visit:

www.heraldscotland.com/subscribe