BRITAIN sits atop a most awful, rampant market. Save The Asian Elephants (STAE) identifies 1,212 travel firms in the UK now promoting 300 overseas “attractions” where Asian elephants – majestic, complex, noble creatures – are systematically violently abused from little babies to the end of their tragic lives. Beatings, stabbings, starvation, overwork and psychological torment are their daily fare, violently “broken” for easy use in tourism to meet a demand driven by misleading advertising and ruthless greed.
Numerous other endangered species also suffer in today’s tourism: baby monkeys enslaved from the forests to a life of selfies and profile pics, tiger cubs just photo props then drugged and chained for life in tiny cages, “walking with lions” whose victims are sold on for “canned hunting”, dolphins and orcas confined in small pools to perform under great stress till death, ostriches brutalised for riding.
The United Kingdom has the opportunity to adopt crucial new measures to help end these horrors, so much driven by its home market. If enacted, the Animals (Low-Welfare Activities Abroad) Bill will ban domestic advertising and sales which promote practices in which elephants, big cats, apes, bears, dolphins, equines, birds and marine life are exploited, harmed and killed across the world for tourism profits.
So too will tourists benefit, avoiding death and catastrophic injury as sustained by thousands before, like Scots Gareth Crowe, and Andrea Taylor, both violently killed by stabbed, tormented captive elephants. They could be alive today had the deadly resorts they visited not been advertised in the UK. Andrea died at Thailand’s Nong Nooch resort, which is promoted by 120 UK travel firms.
The Bill throws a lifeline to many endangered species by steering this catastrophic market towards safe and ethical tourism. Public support is overwhelming, including 85% on average in every parliamentary constituency in Scotland, with just 2% opposed.
Yet the devolved government at Holyrood refuses to permit this legislation extending into Scotland. It supports the aims of the Bill but argues it has not been given sufficient time by Westminster to consider it.
Frustration about London’s rushed approach to consultation with the devolved administrations is noted. But the consequence of Scotland’s Government refusing to allow its Parliament to consider adopting these measures will be immeasurably to undermine their efficacy in the rest of the UK and, moreover, to cause Scotland to become a magnet, and a haven, for marketing of unethical, dangerous overseas venues formerly promoted in England.
STAE has pleaded with the Scottish Government not to consign these endangered, desperate species to ruination. This Bill takes a major step towards saving them. The Scottish Parliament should be allowed to consider the Bill. Or its Government should bring forward its own legislation without delay, before new unscrupulous markets root and flourish in its midst.
This is a law that Scotland, with its admirable animal welfare record, can champion. How tragic was such an opportunity for a world first by Scotland and the UK to be lost.”
Duncan McNair is CEO of Save The Asian Elephants. See www.stae.org
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here