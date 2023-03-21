Cameras were allowed into Bute House to capture the moment for posterity.

Many of those squeezed around the table could soon find themselves out of a job or being moved to a different portfolio.

Sitting beside Ms Sturgeon was her loyal deputy, John Swinney. He too is set to stand down from government next week.

The First Minister is due to step down in the next week when the SNP nominate the winner of their leadership contest as her successor.

The result of the election is expected next Monday afternoon. MSPs will then vote on the nomination in parliament next Tuesday.

Humza Yousaf, one of the three vying to replace Ms Sturgeon was one of those at the final cabinet.

Kate Forbes is still on maternity leave, and Ash Regan is a backbencher.

Ms Sturgeon still has a number of events in her diary before she hands over the keys to Bute House.

She is due to make a statement in Holyrood tomorrow apologising for forced adoption. It is estimated that around 250,000 families in Scotland have been impacted by historical practice which saw unmarried women “shamed” and “coerced” into giving up their babies during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

Following her final First Minister's Questions on Thursday she'll make a statement to MSPs.

Her last official engagement will be in a healthcare setting on Friday.