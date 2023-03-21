In partnership with
Cancer Research UK
PEOPLE are being invited to step into spring by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Glasgow.
The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the city and anyone who joins between Wednesday March 22 and Sunday April 30 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code SPRING30.
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research. This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.
The Race for Life events at Glasgow Green, Glasgow on Sunday 21 May and at Strathclyde Country Park, Motherwell on Saturday 17 June are open to people of all ages and abilities. Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy - a mud-splattered obstacle course - and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option too.
Marianne Olier, Race for Life spokesperson for Glasgow said:
“We’d love for as many people as possible across Glasgow to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life.
“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. So we’re asking people across Glasgow: “Who will you Race for?”
“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10K distance.
“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”
One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.* Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.
Chief executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, Andy Curran, said:
“We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”
To enter, visit raceforlife.org **
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here