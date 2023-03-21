Now, one of Scotland's most famous tourist destinations is offering a monster opportunity for Nessie 'believers'.

The Loch Ness Centre is offering a range of new jobs in advance of re-opening after a major renovation project.

The recruitment drive follows the refurbishment of the centre after Continuum Attractions took over earlier this year, investing £1.5m on upgrades to enhance the visitor experience of exploring the legend and myths of Loch Ness.

Ahead of opening one lucky candidate will be the first to try and test the one-hour tour.

Centre managers say the newly upgraded feature will offer "a truly immersive experience" allowing guests to become part of the story and delve deeper into the real stories of Loch Ness.

During the tour guests will go through seven rooms to explore the story of one of the world’s most famous monsters, uncover ancient myths and legends, take a journey through the majestic Highlands and learn about the scientific research.

Nessie's number one fans are being asked to submit a short video of no longer than two minutes.

The visitor attraction is also looking to hire two duty managers aimed at people "with a passion for the tourism industry" and an Inverness-based marketing manager.

Driving growth and revenue at the centre will be a key objective and applicants are being promised a generous salary, health plan and pension scheme as well as additional perks including discounts on visitor attractions.

Paul Nixon at Loch Ness Centre said: “Nessie’s story is one that lives in hearts and minds all over the world.

"As we prepare to reopen the Loch Ness Centre following extensive refurbishments, we’re looking for talented, enthusiastic people to join us in our passion and mission to share Nessie’s story even more widely.

"In exchange, the right candidates will receive a generous salary and benefits package along with the unique opportunity to engage with audiences from around the world and share Scotland’s legendary history with them”.

The reimagined centre will also offer cruises on Loch Ness and a calendar of events aimed at visitors of all ages.

According to the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, there have been 1131 sightings of Nessie to date ranging from disturbances on the surface of the water to a “solid dark shape”.

Results from the latest Nessie-hunt, led by Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago (Dunedin, New Zealand), have discounted many major theories but one remains plausible.

Following analysis of over 500 million DNA sequences taken from samples of water from the loch, it can be ruled out that Nessie is any type of reptile or a giant fish.

Continuum Attractions owns and manages a portfolio of award-winning visitor attractions delivering unique and memorable experiences

To find out more about the jobs go to www.continuumattractions.com/join-the-team/jobs/

