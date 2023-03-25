A sleek, retro-looking vinyl player with modern features.

Good points?

Boasting a high-quality build, the LS-100 provides a smooth and consistent rotation thanks to a premium belt-drive system. This, coupled with its sturdy aluminium platter and anti-skating mechanism, ensures that records play with excellent clarity and accuracy.

The turntable also comes equipped with a built-in phono preamp, allowing users to easily connect it to a variety of audio systems without the need for additional external gain boosting devices. This is a convenient feature for those who don't want to invest in unnecessary equipment or have limited space in their home.

In terms of design, the LS-100 is both elegant and minimalist. Its glossy black finish and simple, uncluttered layout make it a visually appealing addition to any room.

The turntable also includes two highly functional speakers and a transparent cover, which helps to protect records from dust and debris while still allowing users to see the album artwork.

One neat attribute of the turntable is the inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity which means you have multiple ways to enjoy music via one single device.

Bad points?

Unlike some other turntables on the market, this model requires users to manually place the needle on the record and lift it off when finished. While this may be a drawback for some users, others may appreciate the more traditional and hands-on approach to vinyl listening.

Best for ...

Those looking for a stylish and great performing player that won’t cost the earth.

Avoid if ...

You are looking for a device that can record your vinyl to a digital format like MP3.

Score: 8/10.

Lenco LS-100 turntable, £109.99 (hmv.com)