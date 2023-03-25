What is it?
A sleek, retro-looking vinyl player with modern features.
Good points?
Boasting a high-quality build, the LS-100 provides a smooth and consistent rotation thanks to a premium belt-drive system. This, coupled with its sturdy aluminium platter and anti-skating mechanism, ensures that records play with excellent clarity and accuracy.
The turntable also comes equipped with a built-in phono preamp, allowing users to easily connect it to a variety of audio systems without the need for additional external gain boosting devices. This is a convenient feature for those who don't want to invest in unnecessary equipment or have limited space in their home.
In terms of design, the LS-100 is both elegant and minimalist. Its glossy black finish and simple, uncluttered layout make it a visually appealing addition to any room.
The turntable also includes two highly functional speakers and a transparent cover, which helps to protect records from dust and debris while still allowing users to see the album artwork.
One neat attribute of the turntable is the inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity which means you have multiple ways to enjoy music via one single device.
Bad points?
Unlike some other turntables on the market, this model requires users to manually place the needle on the record and lift it off when finished. While this may be a drawback for some users, others may appreciate the more traditional and hands-on approach to vinyl listening.
Best for ...
Those looking for a stylish and great performing player that won’t cost the earth.
Avoid if ...
You are looking for a device that can record your vinyl to a digital format like MP3.
Score: 8/10.
Lenco LS-100 turntable, £109.99 (hmv.com)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here