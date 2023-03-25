UFO Week.

Excuse me?

Exactly what it says on the tin. The channel Blaze is the self-dubbed “home of UFO TV shows”, broadcasting “more than 1,660 hours of programming” on the subject each year – which it proudly claims is “more than any other broadcaster in the universe”.

Blimey. Tell me more.

The telly extravaganza includes William Shatner Meets Ancient Aliens; Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies; The Proof Is Out There; and the UK premiere of Evidence Of The Unexplained.

Did you say William Shatner?

Affirmative. The Star Trek legend is the host of a two-hour special that poses probing questions to a team of experts from the long-running UFO-themed series Ancient Aliens.

The show delves into everything from archaeological discoveries to our understanding of the cosmos, as it ponders the existential question about whether we are alone in the universe.

Did you say Craig Charles?

Correct. The BBC 6 Music presenter and star of Red Dwarf and Coronation Street is something of a UFO enthusiast. He is joined by astrophysicist and space journalist Sarah Cruddas to examine some of the most intriguing sightings from around the world (this debut series aired on Sky History last year).

When can I watch?

UFO Week begins on Blaze, Monday, at 8pm. Available to watch on Freeview 64, Freesat 162, Sky 164 and Virgin Media 216.