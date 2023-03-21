Two unions have accepted a fresh pay deal in a dispute which has seen strikes across several airports in Scotland's Highlands and islands.
A pay dispute has been raging on with Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) since December.
The company operates most airports across the north of Scotland, including Inverness, Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Stornoway and Benbecula.
Prospect and Unite union members have now accepted a revised offer which will see pay rises of up to 7 per cent.
Employees earning between £44,000 and £80,000 will receive a 5% uplift, while those with salaries exceeding the upper limit will receive a 4% rise.
Fire and rescue, security and administration staff have been involved in the dispute being led by the PCS, Prospect and Unite unions since December.
PCS is still balloting its members on the offer.
Jane Rose, Prospect negotiations officer, said: “Our members at HIAL provide a vital service for the Highlands and Islands and deserve to have their work and skills properly compensated.
"This deal has required compromise from all involved and I thank Scottish Ministers for giving HIAL the authority to reach a deal.
“It is clear there are wider pay structure issues which remain to be addressed and we look forward to working constructively with HIAL to tackle these as we move, almost immediately, into 2023-24 discussions”.
We previously reported that airline Loganair was prepared to suspend some of its island flights for at least six weeks due to a work-to-rule.
The move triggered concerns hundreds of Scots islanders could be set to miss out on medical appointments on the mainland.
HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon said: "We are sorry that the industrial action and route suspensions have caused considerable disruption for passengers and our customers, particularly for those on our island communities who rely on our airports to support essential and lifeline services.
“We also apologise for the significant impact the action has had on our airline partners.
“This positive result will provide our partner airlines with the certainty they require to plan air connectivity for their passengers.”
