A prominent industry body has revealed the UK's most visited attractions in 2022, with eleven of these being in Scotland.
This research comes as the culture sector attempts to recover footfall after years of restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The research undertaken by the organisation noted that while there are many pressures on the industry, visitor numbers across the country had increased by 118%.
In Scotland, this figure was up 128% compared to the previous year, marking an upward trend.
Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (AVLA) Director, Bernard Donoghue said of the research: “These figures show that visitors flocked back to their favourite places in 2022 to breathe, heal, repair and to enjoy special moments with special people in special places.
"The year ended strongly with attractions reporting a very busy Christmas, strong visitor numbers and strong retail sales. People clearly wanted to create special memories with their loved ones after two difficult years and a challenging economic climate.”
“Many attractions are still not back up to 2019 visitor levels due, mainly, to the absence of international visitors, notably from China and the Far East, but I am confident that they will return this year and we will see a continuing healthy recovery."
Windsor Great Park found to be the most visited attraction in the UK by AVLA
The most visited attraction in the UK continued to be Windsor Great Park after more than five million visitors attended the location last year.
Up next was the Natural History Museum in South Kensington which had over 4.5 million visits, making it the most visited indoor attraction in the UK.
Other destinations included the British Museum, the Tate Modern and the Southbank Centre.
Scottish locations ranked among the UK's most visited
The National Museum of Scotland was found to be the highest visited attraction in Scotland at 11th place across the UK.
Edinburgh Castle was the most visited paid attraction, with the historical site being the 16th most visited across the Isles, rising from 41st place in 2021.
Here is the full list of the Scottish attractions named among the most visited and their UK rank:
1. National Museum of Scotland (11th)
Number of visitors: 1,973,751
2. Edinburgh Castle (16th)
Number of visitors: 1,346,168
3. Scottish National Gallery (17th)
Number of visitors: 1,277,230
4. Glasgow's Riverside Museum (19th)
Number of visitors: 1,173,242
5. Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh (23rd)
Number of visitors: 996,597
6. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (27th)
Number of visitors: 891,114
7. National War Museum Edinburgh (38th)
Number of visitors: 699,178
8. Edinburgh Zoo (53rd)
Number of visitors: 601,285
9. The Burrell Collection (68th)
Number of visitors: 482,984
10. Stirling Castle (79th)
Number of visitors: 418,180
11. Glenfinnan Monument (86th)
Number of visitors: 398,130
A number of other Scottish locations did not make the top 100 with places like Glencoe Visitor Centre coming in at 105th and the Gallery of Modern Art at 112.
The full report on the most visited UK attractions for 2022 can be found on the AVLA website.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here