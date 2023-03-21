Two men have been jailed after an organised crime investigation uncovered cocaine and heroin with a street value of £1.3 million.
James Paterson, 34, was found guilty of supplying cocaine and heroin between December 2015 and December 2016 after a six-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
The 34-year-old was also convicted of money laundering, directing others to obtain, transport, adulterate and supply cocaine on his behalf.
He was also found guilty of concealing the money received over the same time period.
Paterson was jailed for 14 years on Monday, March 20.
On the same day, Ian Sweeney, 51, was sentenced to five years in jail after he was found guilty of using technology to carry out counter-surveillance measures on behalf of Paterson between September and November 2016.
Paterson was arrested on December 16, 2016 after a Police Scotland investigation recovered heroin and cocaine worth more than £1m.
The force also recovered £55,000 in cash from his criminal network.
Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie, of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime Unit, said: “Lives and communities are ruined by drugs and these men had no thought for the misery they caused.
“They were intimidating and greedy, caring for no one but themselves. Now following a long investigation carried out by dedicated officers they have been brought to justice.
“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work carried out by the investigation team that has taken these criminals off the streets.
“At Police Scotland, we will continue to work hard to combat this type of crime and we need the help of the public to do so. Anyone who has any information about the supply and sale of drugs should contact us via 101."
