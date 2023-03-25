Full disclosure. I have no time for any American sport, so normally even hearing the letters NBA would have been enough to make me turn over. But Amaechi, talking to Helen Skelton, was fascinating. “One of the most dangerous things about being an athlete or a performer of any kind is when what you do becomes who you are,” he was saying as I turned on. “When you stop doing what you do you stop being who you are and that’s devastating.

“You wonder why athletes have these challenges post-retirement and you see self-medication through gambling or sex or something else and you wonder why they’ve lost themselves? And it’s because they were defined by putting a ball in a hole … And I always think that’s a little sad.”

Ouch. A little on the nose, that. Amaechi didn’t have that problem, because he always saw himself as a psychologist who played basketball. And the former, he said, gave him at least as great a sense of fulfilment as anything he experienced on the basketball court.

Skelton asked him about turning down a $17m contract with the LA Lakers and what it was like to come out as gay while still a player and the reaction of his fellow teammates. LeBron James (even I’ve heard of him) said he couldn’t trust you, Skelton reminded Amaechi. James is now an evolved individual, Amaechi replied.

There was more; about the difference between loyalty and principle (loyalty, he suggested, wasn’t a useful concept), the importance of his mother in his life story (appropriately enough on Mother’s Day) and his love of Star Wars.

Right at the end, Skelton asked about white privilege and he gave an eloquent breakdown of the very idea of privilege itself. “I’m an incredibly privileged man,” he began. “I have an advantage as a man. I never have to think about only wearing one ear-bud when I walk at night. I never have to think about somebody spiking my drink in a bar.”

But, he added, he didn’t imagine Skelton worried much about whether the police would ever stop her without cause. He can’t say the same.

“I am a privileged, privileged nerd,” he pointed out, “and it happens to me every year … Someone grabs you by the arm and says ‘You resemble a description.’ I would remind you that I am 6ft 9in, 28 stone. I’d love to know who these criminals are wearing suits.

“Privilege is real. If you don’t know how to talk about your neighbour who is different than you, your classmate who is different than you, your co-worker who is different than you, think about what are the implications for not knowing things that are so easily knowable. There’s an implication for the things that clever people choose not to know.”

On Monday morning, still queasy from the way the crime drama Grace had presented sexual assault as entertainment on STV the previous evening, I listened to Lady Killers with Lucy Worsley, which returned with another examination of a Victorian-era true crime.

In this case it was that of Christiana Edmunds who attempted to poison the wife of a married doctor so he would be free to marry Edmunds. When she is suspected she tries to shift the blame to the confectioner by planting strychnine in chocolates, which leads to the death of a young boy.

The result is an intriguing, nuanced examination of the case, taking in the position of unmarried women in Victorian society, morality and mental illness and press coverage of major crimes. Most importantly, it never loses sight of the victim.

In other words, this is crime presented as social history rather than lurid entertainment. Thankfully.

