Jamie-Lee Harvie was last seen by a family member at the train station in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on Tuesday, March 14.

There has since been an unconfirmed sighting at Irvine Royal Academy on Saturday, March 18, but no further reports.

Jamie-Lee is white, around 5ft tall, of medium build and speaks with a local Ayrshire accent. She has long, light-brown coloured hair and when last seen she was wearing black leggings, black jumper, a black puffer jacket and black trainers.

Chief Inspector Kevin Lammie, Ayrshire Division, said: “At 12-years-old, Jamie-Lee is just a child, one year out of primary school, and she has now been missing without a trace for a week, which is extremely concerning.

“Thankfully, at this time, there is nothing to suggest Jamie-Lee has come to any harm.

“We have a team of dedicated officers who have been speaking with her family and friends, who we believe hold the key to finding her.

“We are conducting extensive searches at addresses in the Ayr and Irvine areas, but so far, there has been no further information as to her whereabouts. We don’t believe she has a mobile phone with her or access to a bank account.

“We want to stress Jamie-Lee is not in any trouble, we don’t want her worrying about that, all we want is to make sure she is safe.

“I would like to hear from anyone in North Ayrshire, particularly in Irvine, who may have seen Jamie-Lee or been in her company recently. We would urge you to contact officers immediately with any information that could help with our enquiries.

“All her family and friends want is for Jamie-Lee to be found safe and well."

Jamie-Lee has gone missing in the past, but to be missing for this long is “out of character” .

Mr Lammie said "at this time there is nothing to suggest that Jamie-Lee has come to any harm" but that police were keen to trace her to ensure she is safe and well.