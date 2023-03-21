Fresh appeals have been launched to trace a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from Ayr for a week.
Jamie-Lee Harvie was last seen by a family member at the train station in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on Tuesday, March 14.
There has since been an unconfirmed sighting at Irvine Royal Academy on Saturday, March 18, but no further reports.
Jamie-Lee is white, around 5ft tall, of medium build and speaks with a local Ayrshire accent. She has long, light-brown coloured hair and when last seen she was wearing black leggings, black jumper, a black puffer jacket and black trainers.
Read More: Scotland weather: Wind to batter country after flood alert raised
Chief Inspector Kevin Lammie, Ayrshire Division, said: “At 12-years-old, Jamie-Lee is just a child, one year out of primary school, and she has now been missing without a trace for a week, which is extremely concerning.
“Thankfully, at this time, there is nothing to suggest Jamie-Lee has come to any harm.
“We have a team of dedicated officers who have been speaking with her family and friends, who we believe hold the key to finding her.
“We are conducting extensive searches at addresses in the Ayr and Irvine areas, but so far, there has been no further information as to her whereabouts. We don’t believe she has a mobile phone with her or access to a bank account.
“We want to stress Jamie-Lee is not in any trouble, we don’t want her worrying about that, all we want is to make sure she is safe.
“I would like to hear from anyone in North Ayrshire, particularly in Irvine, who may have seen Jamie-Lee or been in her company recently. We would urge you to contact officers immediately with any information that could help with our enquiries.
Read More: Two men jailed after major bust uncovered drugs worth £1.3 million
“All her family and friends want is for Jamie-Lee to be found safe and well."
Jamie-Lee has gone missing in the past, but to be missing for this long is “out of character” .
Mr Lammie said "at this time there is nothing to suggest that Jamie-Lee has come to any harm" but that police were keen to trace her to ensure she is safe and well.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here