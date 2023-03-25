They took their knowledge of oak ageing to a region where the main grapes, Tempranillo and Garnacha, would take to it like a duck to water and the rest as they say is history. Its all about time in Rioja, if you want the good stuff. The “Gran Reserva” wines have at least five years of combined ageing in barrel and bottle, with some seeing more oak than the Spanish Armada.

Wood tends to round off a wine, which is perhaps why my favourite Riojas are mainly produced from Tempranillo. It’s a fresh, almost exuberant grape that can take on flavours including cocoa, spices and creamy vanilla when aged in oak.

In addition to the Gran Reservas, there’s also Reserva (three years’ combined ageing) and Crianza (pronounced “cree-antha”) with two years’ ageing. There are also younger, un-oaked Riojas and white versions, but neither of them lights my fire, to be truthful.

Bodegas Palacio Glorioso Rioja Selección Especial 2017

This isn’t your typical laid-back Rioja. It’s much more than that with spicy notes, lovely crunchy fruit on the palate and a silkiness to the finish that is luxurious and totally unexpected for the price.

www.vinofandango.co.uk £14.99

El Duque de Mírala Gran Reserva

A smooth, silky Rioja with Christmas cake fruits, warm berries and a soft creamy palate.

Marks and Spencer online £16