The move comes as other cities like London implement similar policies to combat urban pollution caused by vehicles.

Of the move, Glasgow City Council said: "Although we've made good progress in recent years to improve Glasgow's air quality, harmful nitrogen dioxide is being recorded in our city centre at levels that do not meet the legal requirements.

"As the main source of this harmful pollutant is from road traffic, Glasgow's Low Emission Zone is an essential measure to improve air quality and help protect public health, especially for those most vulnerable."

The city is also hoping to encourage residents and those in the surrounding areas to take up less polluting forms of transport such as trains and busses.

With the city's Low Emission Zone only weeks away, here is everything you need to know about the scheme.

What is a Low Emission Zone?





A Low Emission Zone is an area where access by some polluting vehicles is restricted, banned or deterred with the aim of improving air quality.

Residents can often be encouraged to use other forms of transport including bikes, trains and busses.

Cities that have or that are planning on an LEZ include Oxford, London, Manchester, Bath, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

When is Glasgow's Low Emission Zone coming into force?





Glasgow's LEZ will be enforced from June 1, 2023, by which point vehicles that don't meet the standard will have to pay a fee to enter the zone.

Where is the Low Emission Zone in Glasgow?





The LEZ will affect the city centre, with the areas of town inclosed by the M8, the River Clyde, Glasgow Green, High Street and Saltmarket being part of the zone.

Drivers will know they are entering the LEZ as the border of this has been sign-posted by roadmaking reading 'LEZ' and roadside signage.

We need to reduce levels of harmful vehicle emissions in our city centre. These can cause health problems - particularly for those most vulnerable.



That’s why from 1 June, Glasgow’s #LowEmissionZone will come into force.



Plan Ahead for the LEZ 👉 https://t.co/6qBLACm0tx pic.twitter.com/4BZUv8B9Rv — Glasgow City Council (@GlasgowCC) February 20, 2023

What cars are allowed in the Glasgow Low Emission Zone?





Cars and other vehicles that do not meet or exceed the Euro 4/IV (petrol/heavy duty petrol) and the Euro 6/VI (diesel/heavy duty diesel) standards will not be allowed into the LEZ.

Until an online checker is available, age is a good approximate guide to your car's Euro standard.

Generally, petrol cars registered after 2006 and diesel ones after 2015 will meet the standards.

You may also be able to find your standard information on the inside of your vehicle's door frame.

For newer cars, this may be listed on the V5C registration document/log book.

How will the Glasgow LEZ be enforced and what penalties are there?





The scheme will be enforced with automatic number plate recognition cameras which will detect which cars do not meet the emission standards.

This will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round.

Motorists found defying the LEZ will receive an initial penalty charge of £60 which will be reduced by 50% if paid within 14 days.

Penalty rates double for repeated entries to the zone with a maximum of £480 for cars and £960 for buses and HGVs.

What exemptions apply to the Glasgow Low Emission Zone?





Motorcycles, mopeds, motorised tricycles and quadricycles are unaffected by LEZ schemes in Scotland.

Vehicles used by disabled persons (including blue badge holders), emergency vehicles, naval, military air force vehicles, historic vehicles and showman's vehicles are also exempt.

Vehicles registered to a residential address within the LEZ will also not be required to meet the emission standards until June 1, 2024.

The Glasgow LEZ will come into force on June 1, 2023.