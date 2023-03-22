Crews were alerted to reports of a fire within a derelict building in the town’s Hunter Street, which was home to Kittys Nightclub.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) initially mobilised two appliances to the scene.

On arrival, firefighters found the building well alight, with a further five appliances and a height appliance dispatched to help extinguish the fire.

READ MORE: Major incident declared at Leith Docks as ship topples over

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that one appliance remains on the scene as crews work to ensure the area is made safe.

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 6.20am on Wednesday, 22 March to reports of a fire within a derelict building on Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control initially mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found the building well alight.

“Five further appliances and a height appliance was mobilised and firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

One appliance remains on the scene as crews ensure that the area is made safe. No casualties were reported.”