This year we celebrated our 240th anniversary. We remain proud of our history and heritage within the Scottish media landscape but we don't want to stand still. We are always looking toward the future and your support helps us to bring you the latest unrivalled news, insight and opinion.

Your subscription will give you full unlimited ad-free access to our top-rate columnists, exclusives and reporting. Never be held back from Scotland's news again for only £1 for three months!

CLICK HERE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS OFFER

Just this week our senior news reporter Martin Williams revealed several exclusives surrounding the ferries fiasco, including that the Scottish Government is spending £9m to charter an 'emergency' vessel for nine months which cost its owners just £5m more to buy outright and that the finance chief of Ferguson Marine quit his position after becoming embroiled in a bonus pay row.

Or dive into our opinion and analysis which gives a fresh perspective on an ever-confusing and evolving political and social world. David Leask wrote this week about the USA's influence of isolationism compared to its imperialism. Lesley Riddoch looked at if the SNP will be able to take advantage of the fresh start afforded to them by the leadership contest. Or how about experienced political arena battler Brian Wilson and his take on when things started to go wrong for the resigning First Minister.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS OFFER

Take advantage of the Herald app with your subscription, whether you prefer to have an ad-free online experience or wish to have a digital version of our newspaper on your phone, tablet or PC.

Gaining full access for three months is only £1, then £14.99 monthly. Or you can pay the low price of £94 for a full year's subscription.

To subscribe and find out more about our offer visit:

www.heraldscotland.com/subscribe