"I realised I had to make peace with not being a mum yet," the British-Georgian singer-songwriter explains. "I had basically just been addicted to my work.

"I love my job, I love making records, I love working with musicians, I even love the interviews and the selling of the records, the travelling. It's really fun. But I got into that mode for so many years. And then my divorce happens at 36, I'm suddenly single."

Melua, now 38, realised she had to make peace with where she was in both her professional and personal lives.

"And then about a month later I got pregnant."

Love & Money, her ninth record, was recorded in the summer of 2022 when she was carrying her first child - a baby boy called Sandro born late last year.

Its 10 tracks are intensely personal. No surprise given the subject matter: finding new love after divorce, her journey to becoming a mother and her reflections on her own international upbringing (she was born in Soviet Union era Georgia before her family moved to Northern Ireland and then to England).

Her aim, she explains, was to create a "blue sky record", something that captured the feeling of a cool drink in the summertime and her early memories of playing by the river in Georgia.

"I was led by curiosity," she adds, after apologising for sucking on a lozenge to combat what appears to be a seasonal sore throat. "In my personal life I had fallen in love and was going through a really good time... I wanted to capture those moments and translate them into songs."

The record functions as a more optimistic younger sibling to her last album. "I became quite apathetic and a bit pessimistic about long-term relationships on the previous record," she admits. "So on this album I'm definitely trying to basically break down my pessimism about love."

On Golden Record, which opens the album, Melua sings "Worried you might be finally happy?", addressing both herself and all the other women working in the music industry.

The album celebrates solidarity among women, family and what she describes as personal "sustainability". "I've definitely been someone who has overdone it in the past and now that I'm in my 30s, I have become a mum, I realise you have to really manage your energy quite well."

The singer, whose songs Nine Million Bicycles and I Cried For You remain enduring hits, says falling in love with her new partner was "really easy". This has seeped into the record.

"He's got the best energy, he's super mellow, he's really fun. I've tried to depict some of that. Because the theme of love has always been there in a lot of the records I've done, and also the theme of family has also been there."

Her writing, she adds, also captures the "multi-dimensionality" of close relations - how those you love most can also be the ones who get under your skin.

Elsewhere, Love & Money explores another, more painful, experience in her life. The track 14 Windows is dedicated to Dr Mike McPhillips, a psychiatrist who treated her when she was admitted to hospital for six weeks in 2010 with psychosis.

"Basically, after 2012, I never looked back," she says, praising his treatment. "Of course, I was always afraid that the illness, the psychosis, might come back in some way. But it never did."

Twelve years later Dr McPhillips tragically took his own life and the song is a touching tribute to him and his work.

"I have a lot to thank him for. I would see him occasionally once a year just to check in with him. And then the last time I saw him was just when I started dating my partner. He was super happy. He knew that I wanted to have a family."

This year marks 20 years since Melua's 2003 debut album, Call Off The Search, which spent six weeks at number one in the UK and sold 1.8 million copies in its first five months of release. By 2007 she was the UK's biggest-selling female artist.

How was her experience of the music industry as a young woman catapulted to fame? "It's funny," she muses. "I feel like because I reached a certain level really quickly I bypassed a lot of the sexism and patriarchy that a lot of my friends and peers have experienced.

"That's so unfair, the fact that essentially if you're the boss you're less likely to experience it."

Her touring team includes a female front of house engineer, a rarity in a male-dominated industry. But Melua reveals she is often mistaken by venues' in-house engineers for a make-up artist or personal assistant.

Melua plans to bring her baby on her upcoming promo trip, and says she feels lucky her team has been supportive of her becoming a mother. "But there's not a lot of understanding in terms of the fact that I will need to breastfeed the baby and we have got to have gaps," she adds.

"It's very much like, no, you have to work eight to 10 hours a day, and it's like, well, that's not going to be possible because baby needs to be fed. So you do see these things. But the conversation around it is nice and loud. And I'm really happy that we've been through these movements like the Me Too movement where it has raised huge issues.

"I hope that we are on our way and that things will get better."

- Love & Money by Katie Melua is released on March 24.