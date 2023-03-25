One of the charming sights of the British countryside in spring is that of hares carrying out their wooing rites, gleefully cavorting and boxing, the latter amusingly reminiscent of the human activity.
That clerical observer of nature, Andrew Young (1885-1971), observes them with his sharp eyes in the first poem. Hares fleetingly appear in the second one too. Both pieces come from Young’s Selected Poems (Carcanet, 1998).
LESLEY DUNCAN
MARCH HARES
I made myself as a tree,
No withered leaf twirling on me;
No, not a bird that stirred my boughs,
As looking out from wizard brows
I watched those lithe and lovely forms
That raised the leaves in storms.
I watched them leap and run,
Their bodies hollowed in the sun
To thin transparency,
That I could clearly see
The shallow colour of their blood
Joyous in love’s full flood.
I was content enough,
Watching that serious game of love,
That happy hunting in the wood
Where the pursuer was the more pursued,
To stand in breathless hush
With no more life myself than tree or bush.
YOUNG OATS
These oats in autumn sown,
That stood through all the winter’s dearth
In so small ranks of green
That flints like pigmies’ bones lay bare
And greater stones were seen
To change to hares and rise and run,
Today to such a height are grown
That drawn up by the sun,
That Indian conjuror,
The field is levitated from the earth.
