That clerical observer of nature, Andrew Young (1885-1971), observes them with his sharp eyes in the first poem. Hares fleetingly appear in the second one too. Both pieces come from Young’s Selected Poems (Carcanet, 1998).

MARCH HARES

I made myself as a tree,

No withered leaf twirling on me;

No, not a bird that stirred my boughs,

As looking out from wizard brows

I watched those lithe and lovely forms

That raised the leaves in storms.

I watched them leap and run,

Their bodies hollowed in the sun

To thin transparency,

That I could clearly see

The shallow colour of their blood

Joyous in love’s full flood.

I was content enough,

Watching that serious game of love,

That happy hunting in the wood

Where the pursuer was the more pursued,

To stand in breathless hush

With no more life myself than tree or bush.

YOUNG OATS

These oats in autumn sown,

That stood through all the winter’s dearth

In so small ranks of green

That flints like pigmies’ bones lay bare

And greater stones were seen

To change to hares and rise and run,

Today to such a height are grown

That drawn up by the sun,

That Indian conjuror,

The field is levitated from the earth.