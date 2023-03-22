Adders are the only widespread native snake occurring in Scotland, and while there is growing evidence of a long-term decline in populations in Britain, especially in England, the situation north of the border is less clear. What do we know about this reclusive reptile?

What is an adder?

As mentioned, adders are the only venomous snake in the British Isles, and are the most northernly-dwelling snakes in the world – some have been observed within the Arctic Circle.

Typically dwelling on open moorland or the edges of forests, the snake is recognisable through its distinctive zig-zag pattern down its back, and its red eyes. Described as short and stock, it grows to around 60-80cm and can weigh up to 1kg. Most adders are sivery grey or brown, though black adders have been spotted.

They are most commonly seen basking in the sun, and emerge from hibernation in spring.

Venomous? Are they dangerous?

An adder’s bite is painful and causes swelling, but is rarely fatal to humans – the last recorded death was in 1975. They are shy creatures and can sense vibrations through the ground, so will slink away if approached. Adders will strike out if they feel threatened, and the advice is to give them a wide berth, never pick them up, and observe them from a distance. Most attacks happen when snakes are stood on or handled.

Their diet consists of small mammals, such as voles and mice, and lizards. They will also eat frogs, newts and small birds and their chicks. The venom comes in handy for subduing their prey.

How healthy is the UK population?

Adders are fully protected by law, but are an endangered species. Habit loss from intensive agriculture and persecution down through the decades has cut the species numbers, and there are fears they have gone extinct in parts of England.

As the UK is an island, the population cannot be restocked as it can in European countries, where the snake also ranges. Smaller populations are most at risk of local extinction with habitat fragmentation reducing genetic diversity, which creates further problems.

What is being done to protect it?

Conservationists have kept up a long-running effort to protect the species habitat and collect data on its whereabouts. The ‘make the Adder Count’ campaign has collected data on sightings from more than 200 locations, and is raising awareness. But more data is needed, and there is a fear local conservation plans to not take the secretive snake into account.

That’s sad. Any cheery adder facts?

Two locations in Scotland - Carsegowan Moss in Dumfries and Galloway and Feoch Meadows in Ayrshire, are said to be good spots for a bit of adder watching.

Adult males can be spotted ‘dancing’ with each other (actually wrestling) in the spring to assert their dominance and try and win a mate for the season.