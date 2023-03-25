Walden Revisited
29-31 March. Entry from £20. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.
As part of their spring residency at Fruitmarket, theatre company Magnetic North are restaging their seminal production of Walden. The show will be accompanied by a response installation from artist Harvey Dimond called “so many keen and subtle masters” that explores the subject of black ecologies in relation to the show.
fruitmarket.co.uk/event/harvey-dimond
MFA Interim Show
25-30 March. Entry free. The Glasgow School of Art, Reid Building, 164 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RQ.
The 28 international artists studying in the first year of The Glasgow School of Art’s acclaimed MFA are showcasing new works in their interim show. The exhibition features pieces in a wide range of media including sound, video, painting, printmaking and sculpture. Visitors can explore some of the latest generation of artistic talent.
gsa.ac.uk/visit-gsa/exhibitions
Handmade in Ayr
1-2 April. Entry free. Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Murdoch’s Lone, Alloway, KA7 4PQ.
The Handmade in Ayr Market will feature around 20 Ayrshire artists and makers. Visitors can discover their selection of handmade ceramics, silver jewellery, glass products, original paintings and many more. The Little Art School will also be offering activities for visitors to take part in.
facebook.com/ayrmarket
Kaffe Fassett: The Power of Pattern
31 March-8 July. Entry from £10.50. Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.
Curated by textile guru Kaffe Fassett and Dennis Nothdruft from the Fashion and Textile Museum, this exhibition includes more than 70 colourful, eclectic pieces and draws on artworks from invited international makers. Featuring the studio’s tapestry collaboration with Fassett, the exhibition highlights his contribution to the creative economy over the last 50 years.
dovecotstudios.com/exhibitions
HOLD
24-28 March. Entry free. Dundas Street Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
Aizle Artist Collective returns to Dundas Street Gallery for its second exhibition since it was founded in 2020. The works in this exhibition focus on art’s ability to hold a viewer’s attention, to make them pause and think or to experience an intense emotional reaction and in essence, how an artwork can hold a viewer’s gaze.
aizleart.uk
Smashing Monuments
25 March-11 June. Entry free. Collective, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, EH7 5AA.
This exhibition explores the relationships we have with the urban monuments that populate our cities. Created by artist and filmmaker Sebastian Diaz Morales, this film follows five members of the Indonesian art collective, ruangrupa, and reveals the complexity of Indonesia’s struggle towards nationhood.
collective-edinburgh.art/programme/smashing-monuments
Shipping Roots
24 March-27 August. Entry free. Royal Botanic Gardens, Arboretum Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5NZ.
Following artist Keg de Souza’s acclaimed international installations in Australia, North America and Asia, the artist has unveiled her first major exhibition in the UK. The show draws on RBGE’s collections to tell stories that relate to the artist’s own cultural removal and Goan heritage.
rbge.org.uk/whats-on
David Mankin: Uncharted
1-29 April. Entry free. &Gallery, 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.
David Mankin exhibits his work in galleries throughout the UK and his paintings are held in numerous private and public collections. Uncharted is his first solo exhibition with &Gallery and focuses on landscape. Visitors can explore Mankin’s response to his experience and appreciation of the unforgiving landscape of Newfoundland.
andgallery.co.uk/exhibitions
Life: Past and Present, Land and Loch
25-31 March. Entry free. The Scottish Fisheries Museum, St Ayles Harbourhead, Anstruther, KY10 3AB.
The Scottish Fisheries Museum is hosting an exhibition from Argyll artist Helen Butler for the first time. Her work showcases life around Scotland and provides a historic view of the fishing industry. The works on display include etching, paintings and pyrography.
scotfishmuseum.org
Fife with Love
25-31 March. Entry free. The Stables, Falkland Estate, KY15 7AF.
Artist Theresa Gourlay is returning to exhibit at the Stables this month. For her latest exhibition she has created mostly smaller landscapes in a variety of materials from ink to colour pencil, plus some works that are a mixture of both. Visitors can discover the works inspired by the landscapes around her house in Freuchie.
falklandestate.co.uk
Charlotte Cohen
