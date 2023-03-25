Tori Amos, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, tonight

Just to make you feel old, Tori Amos’s debut Little Earthquakes came out 31 years ago. All this time later, she remains a force of nature and here’s a chance to catch her live as she kicks off her Ocean to Ocean tour. All together now, “honey bring it close to my lips,

yeah ...”

Bedroom, Kohla, out Thursday

And while we’re raving about pop bangers can we just mention Bedroom, the new single from Edinburgh-based artist Kohla? An answer to pop misogyny, it sounds both ultra-modern and old-school at the same time. The result is a delight.

CINEMA

Glasgow Short Film Festival, various venues, Glasgow

If you rush you can still catch some of the freshest cinematic treats at this year’s Glasgow Short Film Festival this weekend. The CCA is hosting two programmes of films featuring the best of young Scottish filmmakers this afternoon. Glasgow School of Art graduate Benjamin de Burca will also be at the CCA today talking about the musical films he has made around the world. And tomorrow night the festival will have a special ceremony at the GFT, in which the Jury and Audience winners will be announced, as will the Bill Douglas Award and the Young Scottish Filmmaker Prize.

Visit glasgowshort.org

COMEDY

Emmanuel Sonubi: Emancipated, Oran Mor, Glasgow, Friday

Formerly a bouncer, north Londoner Emmanuel Sonubi, above, has enjoyed a meteoric rise on the comedy circuit. Indeed, he had headlined Live at the Apollo on the BBC before he had even made his first appearance at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (which he did last summer). And it’s easy to tell why. He is an excellent observational comedian who will probably be hosting Saturday primetime TV shows in a few years. He’s at Oran Mor on Friday, giving you the chance to say you saw him before he was the new Michael McIntyre.

CLASSICAL

Handel in Rome, Glasgow University Chapel, Tuesday; Greyfriars Kirk, Edinburgh, Wednesday

Soprano Nardus Williams joins the Dunedin Consort and guest director Benjamin Bayl for a programme of music by George Frideric Handel written while the composer lived in Rome in the early years of the 18th century (when opera was banned in Italy). The programme includes the gorgeous aria Tu del ciel, written when Handel was just 22.

EXHIBITION

Johny Pitts: Home Is Not A Place, Stills, Edinburgh, until June 10

Back in 2021, photographer Johny Pitts and poet Roger Robinson set off on a tour around Britain in a red Mini Cooper travelling from Land’s End to John O’Groats, stopping off in places as diverse as Liverpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Southend-on-Sea along the way. Photographs from that journey now form part of this ongoing installation in the Stills gallery along with items from his Sheffield childhood.

The result offers an alternative vision of Black Britain, complete with a soundtrack sourced from mixtapes of a 1990s Sheffield pirate radio station.