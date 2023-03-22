Police cars were seen converging on University Avenue at around 9.25am.

A 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were given by the force.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of a medical matter in the University Avenue area.

“Officers attended and a 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

