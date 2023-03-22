Police remain on the scene at Leith Imperial Dock after a ship became dislodged and injured 25 people.
The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene.
Early on Wednesday morning a 75m long ship in dry dock fell onto its side, sparking a major incident.
Edinburgh Councillor Adam McVey said that the ship had been dislodged from its holdings due to strong winds.
He Tweeted: "Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks - a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.
"Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area."
Police Scotland said that of the 25 people injured, 15 were taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary, our to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh and two to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
All casualties had been removed from the area by 1.20pm and officers remain on the scene.
Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “I would like to thank partner agencies involved in the response to this incident which involved a complex operation to make sure everyone was safe.
“There is no risk to the wider public and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
“I would also like to than the public for their patience while the emergency services undertook a very difficult job aiding casualties. We continue to ask people to avoid the area.”
