Guthrie

By Forfar

Angus DD8 2SN

Why We Should Visit

Several generations of the Ogilvie family have devoted time and attention to turning the gardens at Pitmuies into some of the finest in Scotland, refining the choice of flowers in herbaceous borders, adding wild species to grassy pastures and creating contrasts between cultivated and woodland areas so that there is always something fresh to enjoy.

It is a romantic garden where stalks and stems spill from the flowerbeds and climbers hang in swags from walls and fences, filling the garden with scent during the summer, but before that happens, bulbs of all kinds open in succession under mature trees.

Story of the Garden

The garden at Pitmuies dates back to the 18th century, when the house was built on the site of an earlier dwelling.

Many historic features remain from the era, including a doocot and a gothic-style washhouse. The garden has been developed extensively since the 1940s onwards and has some of the best herbaceous borders in Scotland, as well as mature woodland and meadows.

A Pictish stone slab is a record of much older habitation on the site and the term “Muies” is supposedly the name of a Viking invader who was killed in the area.

Highlights

Pitmuies has two walled gardens, one a vegetable garden with decorative potager where flowers and herbs mix with honeysuckle and climbing roses. There are also fruit trees, including apples, pears and quince.

A gate leads to the second walled garden, which has a formal layout, with an archway of clipped pear trees, a sundial and a fountain. Three terraces are devoted to roses and the long delphinium border includes varieties that have been grown at Pitmuies since the 1920s.

Don’t Miss

Beyond the formal gardens, meadows and woodland are covered in wildflowers, including snowdrops and narcissi.

Paths lead along the Vinny Water and to the Black Loch, where the maple and rowan trees were grown from wild-collected seed.

Anything Else to Look Out For?

The Tibetan cherry tree, Prunus serrula, is prized not just for its white blossom, but also for its glowing, mahogany-coloured bark and both features are used to good effect at Pitmuies, while he cherry plum tree, Prunus pissardii, which has deep purple foliage, lines the herbaceous borders.

Best Time to Visit

In summer, beds packed with delphiniums which have been propagated from strains grown in the garden since the 1920s, along with innovative plantings of perennials, give an outstanding show, however Pitmuies has also got plenty of spring and autumn colour.

Any Recommendations in the Area?

Arbroath Abbey, where the Declaration of Arbroath was signed in 1320, is the impressive remains of one of Scotland’s most important religious settlements. It was founded in 1178 by William the Lion and stood until parts of the complex were dismantled during the Reformation.

Arbroath Abbey (Image: PA)

Directions

The gardens are situated seven miles east of Forfar, off the A932.

Details

Pitmuies is open from 1 April until 30 September, 10am-5pm. Tickets: £5. Tel: 01241 828245

ogilvie@pitmuies.com

pitmuies.com

Barry Mill near Carnoustie in Angus is one of the oldest agricultural buildings of its kind in Scotland. It is still in working order, although it last milled corn commercially in 1982 after almost 800 years of production.

Today the lades and mill pond, which are still intact, provide a home for otters, dippers and kingfishers, while owls and bats live in the surrounding woods.

Barry Mill (Image: DGS)

Riverside walks follow the route of the Barry Burn, which is crossed by several bridges and there is also a waterfall on the weir. Wildflowers, including orchids, appear in spring and summer. In April there are fine displays of daffodils and these are followed by blossom in the orchard of heritage fruit trees.

Barry Mill. Barry Village, Carnoustie

DD7 7RJ