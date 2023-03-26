Instead, let’s get back into the fun of theatrical murder, a place where we can be safe in the knowledge that foul business is confined within three walls.

Wish You Were Dead – a stage adaptation of the bestselling novel by Peter James – is coming to Glasgow. James has sold more than 21 million books globally and his lead character, Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, has featured in five hit stage shows and several TV series, currently starring John Simm.

Apart from the realisation that Peter James is likely to be able to afford a whole team kit of classic Scotland football tops, you can take it for granted his stories are solid.

So, what’s the plot this time? We learn that Roy Grace (Casualty star George Rainsford) has taken off for a first holiday with pathologist Cleo Morey (writer and I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher) in a bid to leave death far behind on the slab.

But their dream escape to France seems to have transported them to hell.

The couple arrive with their young son late at night in dreadful weather to find a deserted chateau miles from anywhere. It’s not at all as it looked like in the brochure, and as you would hope for in a murder mystery, the couple find themselves without a mobile signal – which always heralds imminent disaster.

What form does disaster take? Well, we learn that an old enemy of Grace, a lowlife criminal he once put behind bars, is now out of jail and out for revenge. And, as you would hope (to help create the sense of even more imminent danger) he knows where roving Roy has gone on holiday, thanks to a talent for hacking emails.

The polymathic Giovanna Fletcher admits to being an unashamed Peter James fan. (And she’s speaking as a writer of eight novels, two novellas and two non-fiction books.) “There’s a reason why an author’s books always make the bestseller lists,” she offers, smiling.

“It’s the same with his plays. But I hadn’t read any of them up until recently because I’m scared of thrillers. I’m now reading Wish You Were Dead, though, because I want to understand more about the characters.

“And I’m going to do a dive backwards into earlier books for the same reason. I’m also going to catch up with the TV series for background information.”

Fletcher, who is married to McFly band member, Tom Fletcher, is enjoying the process of touring theatre and working alongside former Casualty star Clive Mantle and current star George Rainsford.

And she is wallowing in the chance to see audiences shudder each night. “You’re seeing the Graces in a domestic setting: they’re on holiday with their small son. I like the fact that we see them behind closed doors.”

She adds: “How nice to be able to provide what I know will be two hours of pure escapism.”

Wish You Were Dead, The Theatre Royal, Glasgow, March 28- April 1.

The Tandem Writing Collective

WHAT to do when you need a stage for your work, but opportunities are as thin as a hastily written script? Playwright Mhairi Quinn and creative partners Jennifer Adam and Amy Hawes came up with the answer when they met in Glasgow in 2016. They formed the Tandem Writing Collective, which they hope will inspire others to pursue their creative dreams. “At the time we were three female writers who felt there was a real lack of opportunities for people who were trying to make a name for themselves in the industry but didn’t have any sort of platform,” says Quinn.

“When you write scripts, you can often be sending them into competitions with thousands of other applicants. We wanted to find another way of being seen.”

She adds: “One of our driving forces is to provide a space for female actors, directors and creatives. That’s not to exclude men, but most shows in theatres across Scotland are written by male playwrights and there is a real lack of meaty roles for females over 50.”

Actor David Hayman suggested they “hire the back of a pub and put on a show” and that’s what they did. Hugely encouraged by their success, the three writer/performers developed a relationship with the Tron Theatre.

The result is their new production, Rock, Paper, Scissors, which asks: “How many people can you afford to feed? Five for a week? One for a month? How about 10 billion for the next 27 years, but then no-one at all? When the world runs out of resources, how will your grandchildren decide? Should we rock, paper, scissors for not just the right to be heard, but the right to survive?”

The production features three 20-minute plays.

Rock, Paper, Scissors, with live music by Aaron McGregor, Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, April 2 and the Tron Theatre, Glasgow, April 5

Don’t Miss: The Spark. Kathy McKean’s new play is about a woman suffering from decades of suppressed rage - and then perimenopausal problems - who develops telekinetic powers and determines to remake her life and her world. Oran Mor, Glasgow, until April 1. (Lunchtimes).