Quantum physics is a famously challenging idea to grasp – a series of interactions between atomic and subatomic particles whose behaviour often seems to contradict our own experience of the world.
At the quantum level, for example, particles can become entangled, and exert instant influence over each other. A paired particle set spinning in one direction will cause its entangled counterpart to spin identically too, no matter how great the distance between them. It’s a concept which sometimes baffled even Albert Einstein, a quantum mechanics pioneer who nonetheless called entanglement "spooky action at a distance".
But in the decades since Einstein first grappled with quantum physics, scientists have found ways to harness its strange properties to enable transformative new technologies.
The spin of entangled electrons can be used to encode information, adding a new dimension to the binary zeroes and ones of digital computers to create qubits, the building blocks of future quantum computers, which are potentially vastly more powerful than today’s most advanced systems.
Entangled photons can also be used to create new ways of seeing. Quantum cameras can construct previously impossible images of methane gas leaks or faults in solar panels, helping to support our drive to net zero. New microscopes and endoscopes can create improved realtime 3D scans of our organs and bones, driving advances in diagnostics and treatment.
We use quantum effects all the time in our daily lives – transistors and lasers are examples – and the UK is positioning itself as a global leader in the field. The UK Government recently announced a £2.5 billion investment in quantum R&D over the next decade, building on £1bn pledged to create four quantum technology hubs in 2014.
At the University of Glasgow, which is home to some of the world’s leading quantum researchers, we’re proud to be playing a key role in the quantum revolution.
We lead QuantIC, the UK’s quantum enhanced imaging hub, and we play vital roles in the other hubs which focus on sensors, computing and communications. We work closely with more than 50 industry partners to commercialise our research breakthroughs.
Our Centre for Quantum Technology brings together physicists, engineers and computer scientists to develop and apply new quantum research, while the James Watt Nanofabrication Centre builds the tiny prototypes needed to demonstrate these new technologies.
This year, we’re aiming to make Glasgow an international centre for quantum technologies by establishing the National Institute for Quantum Integration (NiQi). We have already secured funding from the Levelling Up – Innovation Accelerator Fund to support a NiQi pilot project.
If our bid for further funding is successful, NiQi will bring together the six leading UK academic nanofabrication facilities with the National Physics Laboratory, and create a new National Integration Hub in Glasgow as a global front door to this UK capability. We’ll work to boost the country’s ability to build advanced circuits at the smallest scales while reducing their cost, helping to speed industry uptake of quantum tech.
There’s still lots of work to be done to translate fundamental research into everyday life. But in Glasgow, we’re ready to play our part in making that quantum leap into the future.
Professor John Marsh is director of the University of Glasgow’s James Watt Nanofabrication Centre
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here