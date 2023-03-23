Jason Thomas, 50, from Wales, went missing from jackup drilling rig Valaris 121 on Sunday, January 22, while the platform was being towed about 100 miles south east of Aberdeen.

A major search operation was launched involving two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane.

The search was later stood down.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which is continuing to investigate the circumstances around Mr Thomas’ disappearance, said that, on January 22, a section of polymer grating on the rig dislodged, thereby exposing employees “to a risk to their safety by tripping on the displaced grating and/or falling through the subsequent hole in the decking area”.

The revelation has come to light via an improvement notice served by HSE against Ensco Offshore UK Limited UK.

The improvement notice reads: "On the 22 January 2023 a section of polymer grating, under your control on the Valaris 121 (located outside the Level 1 Port Side forward Temporary Refuge door), used to provide a means of access and egress, dislodged, thereby exposing employees and those who may otherwise be affected to a risk to their safety by tripping on the displaced grating and/or falling through the subsequent hole in the decking area. On further inspection on 9 Feb 2023, it was evident that other polymer grating systems had been installed similar to the one that was dislodged.”

A trade union boss said the findings “only served to confirm” initial fears that Mr Thomas fell through a gap in the gratings.

Jake Molloy, chairman of the Offshore Coordinating Group and RMT regional organiser, told Energy Voice: “We couldn’t say it publicly at the time obviously because we had to let the regulators investigate and it would have been wrong to speculate, but the HSE findings on gratings confirm that our fears were fully verified. We were told early on that it had appeared that Mr Thomas had gone through a gap in the gratings.”

HSE said it is liaising with the relevant authorities as the probe into Mr Thomas’ disappearance continues.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Jason Thomas’ disappearance and are liaising with the relevant authorities. No further detail will be given during the investigation. We have been in contact with Jason’s family, with whom our thoughts remain.”



