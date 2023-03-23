The crash took place on Friday on Pier Road, Walls, and involved a black Citroen Berlingo and a parked orange Suzuki Swift.

The 72-year-old woman injured as a result of the crash died within Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Tuesday, police said.

She has been named as Kathleen McLachlan from Virkie.

Kathleen McLachlan from Virkie. (Image: Police Scotland)

Police enquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

Police Sergeant Callum MacAulay of the Road Policing Unit at Dingwall said: “Our thoughts remain with Kathleen’s family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

“Enquiries into the crash are ongoing and anyone with information that may assist us should contact 101 with reference number 1585 of 17 March.”



