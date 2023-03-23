LEGO placed a real Land Rover Defender on a hilltop in an unnamed location to transform it into the 'store'.

The stunt forms part of an advertising campaign by the Danish toy production company for its new LEGO Icons Classic Land Rover Defender 90.

It has been timed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the iconic British brand, the 2,336 piece set is based on the classic design of the Land Rover Defender from 1983 to 2016.

LEGO teased "the hardest to reach Lego store in the world" via a 30-second video on Twitter featuring a backdrop of aerial views of the Highlands.

The tweet was captioned: "I guess you could say ... this store kinda went a little off-road. Any wild guesses what one might find in this store?"

I guess you could say ... this store kinda went a little off-road. Any wild guesses what one might find in this store? 😉 pic.twitter.com/tBKgmYAdqy — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 14, 2023

A follow-up video saw adventurer Raha Moharrak, the first Saudi woman to climb Mount Everest and the Seven Summits, and Scottish extreme locations expert Aldo Kane traverse off-road tracks and obstacles to reach the 'store' before they attempted to build the new set on the hilltop.