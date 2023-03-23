Wouldn’t it be easier to buy Instagram followers and gain thousands of subscribers instantly?

Well, by clicking the right few buttons, it is no longer impossible. There are companies or sites from which you can safely buy real followers and high-quality engagement.

10 of the best sites to buy Instagram followers safely

To make what would have otherwise been a dreadful decision-making experience a whole lot easier, here is a list of 21 top-tier and trustworthy Instagram service providers to select from:

With Likes.io, you are guaranteed affordable followers who not only like and view your page content but also comment on your posts. They don't sell passive bot users or fake followers.

They know exactly what an Instagram account needs to gain audience traffic and visibility. Their unique service appeal prioritises organic growth and relevant engagement over mass quantities of followers.

They also offer several payment methods, and their bundles are relatively cheap and secure. For just $2.99, you can get 100 followers delivered to you quickly without needing to provide confidential information.

Like.io's team is available through live chats and email to answer all customer needs.

SocialViral is yet another experienced multi-network platform ready to provide you with real active users and the necessary engagement you need to build popularity on Instagram.

Buy smaller follower packages or invest in more than 5000 followers, delivered to you gradually to not raise suspicions, and appear as natural as possible. This not only gives your profile social proof and credibility but will also help you reach a larger audience in an unrushed way.

Similar to the other services, the payment methods available are safe, secure, and noninvasive. However, since scam-proof encryptions safeguard the system, you can only pay through credit cards.

3. Mr. Insta

When it comes to a seamless, quick, and risk-free purchase, Mr. Insta is the right site to buy authentic followers from. The name speaks for itself.

Mr. Insta initially offered high-quality followers and views on Instagram but expanded their service to several other online networks due to their huge success.

Aside from a 24/7 support system and the option to opt for more targeted followers through buying region-specific profiles, this online platform is completely safe. It does not invade user privacy or ask for account passwords and details.

There are a variety of paid packages to choose from, the cheapest being 250 followers for $10. Also, even if you don’t feel like paying money, Mr. Insta has a free followers package from which you can gain up to 25 followers by simply following other users first.

4. MediaMister

MediaMister is a classic online service helping its clients grow brand names and social media networks.

A team of experts are constantly working to optimise the client experience. All engagement metrics and targeted services are done manually to match your individual needs.

They'll help you enhance your Instagram account with natural methods, all while securing the safety and privacy of your account and personal information.

Offers start at $2 and are affordable, allowing new brands and content creators to benefit just the same from their high-quality features. MediaMister also guarantees your money back in case you are not pleased with their service.

5. InstaMama

Although exclusive to Instagram, InstaMama has become one of the most reliable sites to buy Instagram followers. Having been in the industry for a while, they know a thing or two about marketing which can take brands and profiles to the next level.

InstaMama works hard to boost their clients’ engagement rate by avoiding fake accounts and offering premium followers. The user accounts they offer include influencers and people from communities with relevant interests.

This may translate to more expensive packages, but previous customers can assure you of a worthwhile experience. Along with 24/7 customer service, all purchases are promised a quick delivery using natural methods.

6. Famoid

Whether you are new to Instagram or an old user wishing to gain back some presence and popularity, you might want to consider checking out Famoid.

By offering high-quality followers run by real people and genuine users, engagement rates are sure to rise. With their different management tools and all features, Instagram followers can be customised and individualised to your needs. They also ensure your purchase is both retained and protected.

7. FastLikes

While the name might suggest the service is mainly for buying likes, FastLikes does more than that. They claim to be one of the best social media growth services focusing mainly on Instagram profiles.

They offer auto-likes, views, comments, and even follower packages to clients on several social networks. On top of that, they have a foolproof refill guarantee, promise a smooth user experience, and a secure payment procedure.

8. iDigic

iDigic is no stranger to the idea of growing an Instagram account’s credibility by boosting its follower base. And that it can do. This social media growth agency will utilise artificial intelligence to provide you with personalised, high-quality, and premium followers who interact and engage with your auto-posts and content.

Similar to most services on this list, they claim to avoid fake accounts and bot followers.

Receive thousands of followers within minutes to hours of purchase. You will also be offered several payment methods and guaranteed your money back if you are not satisfied with their services.

9. Buzzoid

Buzzoid has been around for quite some time, offering authentic followers to their clients for maybe as long as Instagram started. Like most of the online services in this list, you are promised real accounts who like, view, and interact with your posts whenever you upload new content.

Buzzoid offers six different follower packages providing up to 5000 active followers for less than $100. All bundles promise an easy purchase process. In a matter of minutes, increase your follower count and social media presence.

10. Twiscy

Here is another followers growth service claiming to have nothing but satisfied customers. With them being around for as long as Instagram, Twiscy can be considered a social media expert.

Their customer support team is ready to assist your growth journey with a wide range of social network strategies. Twiscy will only sell you high-quality, active followers managed by real users to help you increase traffic toward your account.

Buy Instagram followers and start your social media growth journey now

The road to fame and social media success may not always be as smooth and easy as most influencers make it look. Advertising your profile and marketing your content takes a lot of effort and diligence.

To build a name for yourself on platforms like Instagram, you will need people who follow, trust and care about your vision. Buying real and engaging users might just be the initial boost you need.

With this list of the best places to buy Instagram followers, you are already on the right track to achieving your business and social media goals.

FAQs About Buying Instagram Followers

1. If I can grow my account naturally, what’s the point of buying Instagram followers?





The answer is simple, not only will it take forever naturally, but it will require a lot of effort and commitment. You have to promote your content tirelessly in several ways.

Some go as far as manually direct messaging people to follow them. In this industry, time is literally money.

Buying the followers will only cost you a few dollars. You will gain enough visibility and put your brand or image out there in no longer than a couple of minutes.

2. Is it illegal to buy followers on Instagram?





There is no crime or legal liability against buying Instagram followers, especially when the followers appear active and engaged. However, it is fraudulent to claim to be popular and sign advertising deals when your followers are inactive bots.

As long as you ensure everything is as natural and organic, buying social media accounts to boost your online presence and increase visibility is 100% legal.

3. Is it safe to buy Instagram followers?





If your service provider is legit and reliable, there is little to no risk in buying followers.

There is always the possibility of getting your private information stolen when providers ask for your payment details. It would be wise always to check terms and conditions and ensure the entire payment process is secured.

4. How many followers should I buy?





To not raise any suspicions, don’t buy millions of followers in one go. You must mimic an organic growth process by asking for the gradual delivery of real and genuine followers.

The number of followers you settle for will ultimately depend on your budget and what premium bundles you can actually afford.

5. What should I do if my order does not get delivered at the expected time?





First thing first, before setting an order, ensure your preferred payment method is functional and secure. Always double-check for any issues your account might have with Instagram’s guidelines.

Most services will have customer support for you to contact and help you with the issue you might be facing.

6. What are the different payment options available?





Depending on the service site, the payment methods will vary. The most popular sites will offer free trials and various payment options for their customers to pick from. They include normal credit and debit cards and more flexible options such as PayPal, Google Play, and Bitcoin.

7. How much will it cost to buy Instagram followers?





The cost varies across the platforms you decide to work with. Most services provide somehow similar prices for their follower packages. You can find some 100-follower packages for only $2 to $3.

Smaller bundles are available for those on a budget, but you can generally go as far as a million followers. That is if you can afford them.

What Sets Instagram Apart?





Instagram is truly a perfect platform to combine creativity with profitability. Nothing sells an idea better than a graphic, video, or image.

As a photo-based social media platform, Instagram is ideal for any business or influencer seeking more engagement and connection with their target audience. Marketing your content or brand will be easier with the right visuals.

Why Are Followers on Instagram Important?





Popularity for an influencer and brand success for a business owner depend on how well they manage to reach their target audience.

Clearly, the more followers you have, the more people are exposed to your content. From a marketing perspective, exposure is gold because it means more people see, trust and support you.

What Is Meant by Authentic and Organic Followers?





Simply put, these followers should interact with your account and posts like a real person. That is, actively engaging through views, likes, and comments.

Fake accounts would inactively follow you and disappear after a while. Before you spend money, always check if the bundles you purchase include legit Instagram users.

Could Instagram Ban My Account?





Nothing comes without risks, so take all good offers with a pinch of salt. The worst-case scenario is you buy Instagram followers from a sketchy and shady service.

Most of their bundles might be filled with fake, inactive machines and accounts. Having hundreds of bots following you might increase the chances for Instagram to flag your account.

Can I Get Verified by Buying Followers?





Getting more followers could be a shortcut to getting the badge. Boosting your social proof through followers is always a good idea as long as you ensure the followers you buy are neither fake accounts nor bots.

What Are the Advantages of Buying Instagram Followers?





Buying followers will immediately boost your account's visibility. The biggest advantage is the time and money it can save growing businesses compared to conventional methods. It really gives your new account the competitive edge it may need to get noticed.

Can I Go Viral Overnight by Buying Followers?





Although having a ton of followers does beat Instagram’s algorithms by boosting profile exposure, it may not be enough to become an internet sensation.

The people and potential followers who now stumble onto your videos and posts should be attracted and interested in the content you post. It's your job to keep things interesting and fresh.

This article is brought to you by RANKWISELY and does not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.